New musical Broken Wings announces London run

Posted on 13 October 2021

The first full staging of Broken Wings is coming to London for a limited run at Charing Cross Theatre , with the first performance on 21 January 2022. Tickets for Broken Wings are booking until 5 March 2022. The musical adaptation of Kahlil Gibran’s Broken Wings has had multiple productions in concert form and after four years since its debut, it returns to London fully formed!

What is Broken Wings about?

In 1923, New York City, an ageing Gibran narrates his tale and with the powers of poetry and music, we are transported two decades into the past and across continents to Beirut at the turn of the century. Gibran returns to Beirut where he meets and falls deeply in love with Selma Karamy. However, their new love is tested, and obstacles are put in their path. They are left to navigate through the rules, traditions, and expectations of their society, but is their love strong enough to stand the test?

Who was Broken Wings created by?

Broken Wings is adapted by Nadim Naaman (Rumi: The Musical) and Dana Al Fardan, and the production will be directed by Bronagh Lagan. Naaman’s acting credits include The Phantom of the Opera, One Man, Two Guvnors, and The Sound of Music. Dana Al Fardan’s credits include Rumi: The Musical as well as being the official composer of Qatar Airways and also Brand Ambassador of Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. Lagan’s credits include Cruise, Rags The Musical and Little Women.

Broken Wings writer and co-composer

Nadim Naaman said today:

“Nearly four years after our semi-staged concert debut, I am frankly ecstatic that Broken Wings is returning to London. This new Production will be the first time our musical is fully staged. It feels particularly special to be bringing Gibran and a piece of Lebanon back to the London stage, following the many difficulties faced by the Lebanese people over the past few years. We are so grateful to Katy for her longstanding support and belief in Broken Wings, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences early next year.”

Who is in the Broken Wings cast?

The original cast of Broken Wings featured Nadim Naaman in the role of Gibran who narrates the show, Hiba Elchikhe played the role of Selma Karamy and Rob Houchen played the role of teenage Gibran. The cast was complete by Adam Linstead, Soophia Foroughi, Nadeem Crowe, Irvine Iqbal, Sami Lamine, Robert Hannouch and Lauren James Ray. The Charing Cross Theatre Broken Wings cast is yet to be announced.

London Broken Wings tickets are available now!

Don’t miss out on this exciting new musical coming to London for its first fully staged production. Tickets for Broken Wings limited run at Charing Cross Theatre are booking now!