Noël Coward Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan
Posted on 6 June 2024
The Noel Coward Theatre was originally opened in the West End in 1903 and was known as the New Theatre. Later, it was renamed in honour of the famous English playwright, Noel Coward. Over the years, the theatre has hosted numerous significant plays and musicals, from Uncle Vanya to Oliver! It has also witnessed some of the greatest performances by well-known artists such as Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Judi Dench, and Sir Patrick Stewart. If you're fortunate enough to catch a show starring one of these prominent figures, read on to discover the best seats in the house.
What are the best seats at the Noel Coward Theatre?
The Noel Coward Theatre has four seating areas: the Stalls, the Royal Circle, the Grand Circle, and the Balcony.
The Stalls provide a great view of the stage with well-raked seats. However, some seats at the end of the rows may offer a side view of the stage. Since the stage is high, those sitting at the front may have to look up.
Directly above the Stalls is the Royal Circle, which offers a clear view of the stage with well-raked seats. However, the overhang may affect the view from the Stalls. Seats at the side of the Royal Circle have a restricted view of the stage.
The Grand Circle is further from the stage and offers lower-priced seats. The safety rail may restrict the view, but those sitting in the middle or the rear will have the clearest view of the stage.
The Balcony is steep and high and offers a clear view of the stage. However, the safety rail may affect the view for the first few rows. It is not recommended for those who do not like heights.
Noel Coward Theatre Seating Plan
How many seats are at the Noel Coward Theatre?
The Noel Coward Theatre has a total capacity of 953 seats, with 465 in the stalls, 199 in the Royal Circle, and 132 in the Balcony.
Are there accessible seats at the Noel Coward Theatre?
The Noel Coward is a Victorian building and, unfortunately, does not have a customer lift. However, there is step-free access into the main foyer with a ramp. Box M has two wheelchair spaces available, which can also be accessed step-free. For those with limited mobility, the most accessible seating would be the Royal Circle, which can be reached via three steps from the main foyer.
What shows are on at the Noel Coward Theatre?
Player Kings is currently being performed at the Noel Coward Theatre. It is a new adaptation by Robert Icke that combines two of Shakespeare's most renowned plays, Henry IV parts 1 and 2. The play depicts the War of the Roses and the reign of Henry IV. The show features an impressive cast, including Ian McKellen and Toheeb Jimoh.
Also, coming to the Noel Coward Theatre this summer is Slave Play. This highly anticipated play is transferring from Broadway and follows three interracial couples as they seek relationship counselling and engage in "Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy." The title of the play refers to both the history of slavery in the United States and sexual slavery role-play. Kit Harington, Fisayo Akinade, Aaron Heffernan, Olivia Washington, James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour, Annie McNamara, and Irene Sofia Lucio star in this captivating production.