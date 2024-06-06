Noël Coward Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

Posted on 6 June 2024

The Noel Coward Theatre was originally opened in the West End in 1903 and was known as the New Theatre. Later, it was renamed in honour of the famous English playwright, Noel Coward. Over the years, the theatre has hosted numerous significant plays and musicals, from Uncle Vanya to Oliver! It has also witnessed some of the greatest performances by well-known artists such as Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Judi Dench, and Sir Patrick Stewart. If you're fortunate enough to catch a show starring one of these prominent figures, read on to discover the best seats in the house.

What are the best seats at the Noel Coward Theatre?

The Noel Coward Theatre has four seating areas: the Stalls, the Royal Circle, the Grand Circle, and the Balcony.

The Stalls provide a great view of the stage with well-raked seats. However, some seats at the end of the rows may offer a side view of the stage. Since the stage is high, those sitting at the front may have to look up.

Directly above the Stalls is the Royal Circle, which offers a clear view of the stage with well-raked seats. However, the overhang may affect the view from the Stalls. Seats at the side of the Royal Circle have a restricted view of the stage.

The Grand Circle is further from the stage and offers lower-priced seats. The safety rail may restrict the view, but those sitting in the middle or the rear will have the clearest view of the stage.

The Balcony is steep and high and offers a clear view of the stage. However, the safety rail may affect the view for the first few rows. It is not recommended for those who do not like heights.

Noel Coward Theatre Seating Plan