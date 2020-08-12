Nominees announced for the inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting Aug 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The shortlist has been revealed for the 1st Annual Women's Prize for Playwriting. 35 works were selected from a total of 1,169 submissions. The winner will be announced sometime in the autumn with an exact date yet to be confirmed.

The Women's Prize for Playwriting panel have announced the shortlist after reading over 1,000 submitted scripts. Each script was accompanied by a one-page letter explaining's the play's context.

Founded by Paines Plough and Ellie Keel Productions with 45North in association with Sonia Friedman Productions, the new awards ceremony called for texts over 60 minutes in length to be submitted free of charge with a total of 1,169 playwrights reaching out.

The judging panel for selecting the winner features actress and playwright Maxine Peake (Beryl; Black Mirror episode "Metalhead"), playwright and screenwriter Tanika Gupta, LAMDA Artistic Director Sarah Frankcom, BAFTA Award-winning actress Monica Dolan (Rosemary West on Appropriate Adult, 2011; King Lear and The Seagull on stage opposite Ian McKellen), playwright Ella Hickson, theatre producer and former executive producer of the Donmar Warehouse Kate Pakenham, and Kiln Theatre's artistic director Indhu Rubasingham. The panel is chaired by literary agent Mel Kenyon.

Anyone at least 16 years of age who is a legal resident of the UK and Ireland and who identifies as female is eligible to enter in the contest. The first prize winner with the winning piece will receive a £12,000 monetary prize in respect of an exclusive option for the lead producers of the Prize to co-produce the winning play.

Ellie Keel Productions stated: "The 35 plays on our shortlist are irrefutable proof of the exceptional quality of women's writing for the stage. The authors range from first-time, unproduced playwrights to experienced writers with prestigious credits. The plays themselves are brilliantly diverse in subject matter, size and style. We will be compiling a catalogue of these plays on The Women's Prize for Playwriting website to act as a resource for directors, producers, programmers and other creatives, as each of these plays deserves to have a future life."

First Annual Women's Prize for Playwriting 2020 shortlist of nominees in full

In alphabetical order by title, the nominees are:

A Rat, A Rat by Chloe Yates

...blackbird hour by Babirye Bukilw

Colostrum by Olivia Hennessy

Contact Centre by Victoria Barclay

Core by Jennifer Lunn

Deepa the Saint by Sonali Bhattacharyya

Everything Must Go by Caitlin McEwan

EZRA by Stella Green

Fly Home Butterfly by Tife Kusoro

Full English by Silva Semerciyan

Giddyup's Way by Ciara Cassoni

happy sad virginia! by Deborah Acheampong

How the Dodo Died and Other Stories by Jenny Knotts

Leaving Eden by Sophia Chetin-Leuner

Kelp by Gaia Sorcha Fenn

My Brother's Keeper by Kim Taylor

PARADISE STREET by Chino Odimba

Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me by Amy Trigg

Red Sky at Night by Eve Leigh

Savage by Jane Bodie

Smethwick by Yolanda Mercy

Static by Saskia Livingstone

SUPER BLOOD WOLF MAN by Alice Allemano

The Credibility Assessment by Amanda Wilkin

THE ESTATE by Shaan Sahota

The Good People by Camilla Whitehill

The Sub-Let Next to Heaven by Madeleine Accalia

The Swell by Isley Lynn

The Virgins by Miriam Battye

This Might Not Be It by Sophia Leuner

We'll Be Who We Are by Naomi Obeng

WHAT YOU DO WITH THE DEAD IS YOU BURY THEM by Selma Dimitrijevic

When the Sea Swallows Us Whole by Natasha Collie

White Tuesday by Eve Leigh

YOU BURY ME by Ahlam