A Breakdown of the Songs in Oliver!
Published on 8 August 2025
Since its debut in 1960, Oliver! has remained one of the most beloved British musicals of all time. Based on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, Lionel Bart’s score is packed with unforgettable melodies, rich storytelling, and toe-tapping showstoppers. Whether it's hopeful ballads or raucous ensemble numbers, each song adds depth and colour to this classic tale of poverty, found family, and resilience.
Discover how each song in Oliver! contributes to the magic, mischief, and emotion of this beloved West End favourite, now playing at the Gielgud Theatre and performed by a phenomenal cast.
1. “Food, Glorious Food”
The opening number is as iconic as it gets. Sung by the workhouse boys, this song captures the bleak hunger and vivid imagination of children dreaming about hearty meals. With its soaring harmonies and instantly recognisable melody, it sets the tone for the harsh world Oliver lives in.
2. “Oliver!”
This chilling choral number follows Oliver’s simple request for more food and the swift, over-the-top punishment that follows. The adult characters - particularly Mr. Bumble and the Widow Corney - lead this exaggerated response, painting a grim picture of Victorian discipline.
3. “I Shall Scream”
A comic duet between Mr. Bumble and Widow Corney, this number showcases Bart’s knack for witty, flirtatious exchanges. It offers some light relief while hinting at the manipulative dynamic between the two characters.
4. “Boy for Sale”
Bleak and haunting, this solo by Mr. Bumble sees him literally try to sell Oliver to the highest bidder. Its slow, minor-key melody heightens the cruelty of the moment, proving that even the most musically simple songs can carry heavy emotional weight.
5. “That’s Your Funeral”
Undertaker Mr. Sowerberry and his wife sing this morbidly funny number as they prepare to take Oliver into their care. It blends dark humour with a catchy tune, typical of the show’s Dickensian mix of charm and cruelty.
6. “Where Is Love?”
A tender ballad sung by Oliver, this song captures the heartache of a child longing for affection and belonging. Its simple, honest lyrics and melody have made it one of the most enduring songs from the show, often covered outside the musical theatre world.
7. “Consider Yourself”
This energetic ensemble number is sung by the Artful Dodger as he welcomes Oliver into Fagin’s gang. With its bouncy rhythm and big band feel, it's a celebration of community - even if it’s within a den of pickpockets.
8. “Pick a Pocket or Two”
Fagin’s sly teaching number is both a character-defining solo and a clever way to show Oliver’s induction into a life of crime. Its playful melody disguises the darker implications of Fagin’s influence.
9. “It’s a Fine Life”
Nancy leads this upbeat song that masks the grim reality of life on the streets. With its cockney charm and infectious chorus, it’s a powerful commentary on survival and endurance, particularly for women in the underworld.
10. “I’d Do Anything”
A sweet and cheeky number that sees the gang - and Nancy - sing about the lengths they’d go for love. It’s often remembered for its adorable child ensemble, but beneath the charm lies a genuine sense of longing and loyalty.
11. “Be Back Soon”
Fagin and his gang prepare for a day of pickpocketing in this fun ensemble number. There’s an almost military rhythm to the choreography, making it one of the more visually striking songs in the show.
12. “Oom-Pah-Pah”
Set in the lively Three Cripples pub, this rollicking number (performed by Nancy) is a classic example of the musical’s bawdy humour. It’s packed with innuendo and energy and is usually placed later in the show to lift the mood before the final act’s emotional hits.
13. “My Name”
This sinister solo by Bill Sikes introduces the show’s true villain. Its sparse instrumentation and threatening tone make it one of the most chilling numbers in the musical - and a brilliant showcase for the actor playing Sikes.
14. “As Long As He Needs Me”
Perhaps the most emotionally complex song in Oliver!, this ballad sees Nancy express her unwavering devotion to Sikes despite his abuse. It’s a heartbreaking anthem of toxic love, performed with power and vulnerability.
15. “Where Is Love? (Reprise)”
A brief return of Oliver’s yearning ballad, underscoring the ongoing theme of longing for care and connection throughout the show.
16. “Reviewing the Situation”
Fagin reflects on his life of crime in this comic soliloquy. It’s self-aware, funny, and oddly moving, revealing the contradictions in his character and offering a rare glimpse of doubt in a man usually so sure of his tricks.
From rousing choruses to soul-baring solos, the songs of Oliver! continue to resonate with audiences more than six decades on. Each number adds another layer to the story, painting a vivid picture of a world that is both cruel and full of hope.
With a score this rich, it's no wonder Oliver! remains a staple of the West End and a favourite for audiences of all ages.