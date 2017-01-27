Menu
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour at Duke of York's Theatre

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on Jan 5, 2018)

    Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, the smash hit from Edinburgh Festival Fringe, is set to open in the West End following last summer’s sell-out run at the National Theatre. Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour’s run at Duke of York’s Theatre starts previews 9 May 2017, ahead of its official open 15 May 2017.

     The show has been praised for the juxtaposition of angelic voices and devilish actions. Six Catholic school girls on a trip to the city for a singing competition decide to make the most of their trip and ensure they’ve got a story to tell back home at The Mantrap (the seedy nightclub in their hometown). 
     Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) has adapted this rauccous musical from Alan Warner’s novel The Sopranos. Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour co-produced by the National Theatre of Scotland and Live Theatre, and is presented in the West End by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott M. Delman and Tulchin Bartner Productions.
     The show is touting its cheap tickets, all preview tickets will be under £30 and over the course of the run 30,000 tickets priced at £30 or under will be available. Tickets go on sale 31 January, book now to avoid disappointment!

By Sarah Gengenbach

