Over £600,000 raised for arts charity Acting for Others during pandemic Jun 16, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Acting for Others has announced that over £600,000 has been raised by various individuals and organisations to help support their cause. The charity has been a crucial source of support for many creatives and performance arts venues during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Acting for Others is still accepting donations.

More than £600,000 raised for Acting for Others non-profit organisation

More than one-hundred individuals, initiatives, and organisations have contributed towards the current tally of funds raised for Acting for Others, including The Show Must Go On merchandise, streamed productions of Les Miserables and Fleabag, All The Web's A Stage, the Noel Coward Foundation and more

Next week, Acting for Others will be distributing just under half of the total amount of funds raised so far to theatre workers in need. Another even greater sum will follow. Earlier this year, the organisation also donated £275,000 to people in need before the pandemic hit Europe.

Acting for Others is an umbrella organisation made up of 14 member charities providing both financial and emotional assistance to those working in the entertainment sector who have found themselves in a difficult situation, be it financial hardship or emotional distress.

Stephen Waley Cohen: "We are grateful for everyone able to support the charity"

Stephen Waley Cohen, co-chair of Acting For Others, said today: "This is a wonderful amount to be able to pass to our member charities, and through them to those of our fellow theatre workers in need. We have been overwhelmed by the ingenuity of our fundraisers and the generosity of their donations during this unprecedented time of need; the way the community has come together to support each other has been outstanding.

"It continues to be a very uncertain time for the industry, and the money raised from the Covid-19 funds will support theatre workers emotionally and financially as we navigate this phase of lockdown. We can't wait for the moment that we can all safely return to the studios and theatres across the UK for live theatre, but for now we are very grateful for everyone who is able to support the charity through any means."

A full list of individuals, organisations, and initiatives that have contributed to Acting for Others