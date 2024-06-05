Piccadilly Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan
Posted on 5 June 2024
The Piccadilly Theatre is an art deco venue from the 1920s that has hosted some of the most famous theatrical performances of all time, including Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and A Streetcar Named Desire. If you have the opportunity to see a show at this venue, consider the below recommendations for the best seats.
What are the best seats at the Piccadilly Theatre?
If you want to feel like you are a part of the action on the stage, the best seats are in the centre of the Stalls. Rows F to K will provide you with an exceptional and clear view of the stage. However, if you want a less expensive option, the seats at the back of the Stalls will still give you an unobstructed and clear view of the stage.
The Royal Circle is located above the stalls and provides a great option for those looking for more legroom. If you want the best view of the stage, it is recommended to choose the central seats and those towards the front.
The Grand Circle is located directly above the Royal Circle and is an excellent option for those looking for a good value seat. Most seats offer a full, clear, elevated view of the entire stage. However, if you have vertigo, it is not recommended to choose this section.
Piccadilly Theatre Seating Plan
How many seats are at The Piccadilly?
In total, there are 1,205 seats distributed among three sections: 506 in the Stalls, 335 in the Royal Circle, and 364 in the Grand Circle.
Are there accessible seats at The Piccadilly?
The wheelchair seats are located in the stalls and can be accessed by the accessible lift from Sherwood Street entrance. One wheelchair seat is in Row A, and two are in Box C.
There is an option for transfer seating available from Row A in the Royal Circle. If you're looking for more legroom, the aisle seats and Row P in the Stalls are your best bet. The Stalls bar is located 22 steps down from the Foyer, while the Royal Circle Bar is 26 steps up from the Foyer, and the Grand Circle Bar is situated 70 steps up. All staircases are well-lit and equipped with handrails for safety.
What shows are on at The Piccadilly Theatre?
The Piccadilly Theatre is currently showing Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a musical based on Baz Luhrmann's iconic film. The show promises to transport you to the hottest spot in Paris, where Bohemians and aristocrats mingle and revel in electrifying enchantment. It's filled with romance, glitz, and glam, and features an incredible soundtrack with all your favourite pop hits. If you need more reasons to see this spectacular show, check out our article on the top 5 reasons to see it, and discover why it is the sparkling diamond of the West End. Don't miss your opportunity to see it, get our official tickets whilst you can can!