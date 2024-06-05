Piccadilly Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

Posted on 5 June 2024

The Piccadilly Theatre is an art deco venue from the 1920s that has hosted some of the most famous theatrical performances of all time, including Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and A Streetcar Named Desire. If you have the opportunity to see a show at this venue, consider the below recommendations for the best seats.

What are the best seats at the Piccadilly Theatre?

If you want to feel like you are a part of the action on the stage, the best seats are in the centre of the Stalls. Rows F to K will provide you with an exceptional and clear view of the stage. However, if you want a less expensive option, the seats at the back of the Stalls will still give you an unobstructed and clear view of the stage.

The Royal Circle is located above the stalls and provides a great option for those looking for more legroom. If you want the best view of the stage, it is recommended to choose the central seats and those towards the front.

The Grand Circle is located directly above the Royal Circle and is an excellent option for those looking for a good value seat. Most seats offer a full, clear, elevated view of the entire stage. However, if you have vertigo, it is not recommended to choose this section.

Piccadilly Theatre Seating Plan