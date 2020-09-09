Poldark's Kerri McLean to direct One Night Records' Lockdown Town immersive theatre event Sep 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels One Night Records have announced Kerri McLean as director for Lockdown Town, a new, immersive, live music theatre event with social distancing that is set to open in the heart of London on 2 October 2020!

Jazz, Swing, Blues and Folk will come alive next month in Lockdown Town, One Night Records new immersive musical experience.

London's first socially distanced immersive event to be directed by Kerri McLean

Kerri McLean has now been announced as director for the upcoming immersive music venue experience Lockdown Town this autumn! The actress is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Kitty Despard in Poldark. She will now be taking audiences on a breathtaking, musical journey from 2 October until 30 December 2020.

Kerri McLean said: “I'm thrilled to be leading on 'Lockdown Town'. Four months ago, I couldn't have imagined we'd have pulled this off, but now it feels like a real and much-needed opportunity to put on a great show for our audiences whilst providing a lifeline to a range of talented artists. Our industry, like so many, has taken an extraordinary hit this year. 'Lockdown Town' feels like a unique chance for the arts, that I really hope helps to bolster the creative industry. I can't wait to have a boogie-woogie!”

What artists are set to appear in One Night Records' Lockdown Town?

Appearing in the rotating roster for this eagerly anticipated event will be Simeon Hammond Dallas, singer-songwriter from London’s Camden Town; Winnie Ama with her gentle, soulful vocals; internationally acclaimed trio Kitty, Daisy & Lewis; sultry-soul artist Miss Baby Sol, and up-and-coming vocalist Tamara Tare, plus many more! In total, the show will see more than 300 musicians perform across its run.

What is One Night Records' Lockdown Town about?

Lockdown Town is an artistic response to the events that have taken place in 2020. The live, immersive event will lead attendees through five enchanting musical worlds in just one evening, from 1918 Ragtime to 1950s Rock & Roll. The venue has been arranged as a 30,000 square-foot maze of tunnels. The production will feature over 300 artists throughout its three-month run, throwing a much-needed lifeline to art professionals who've had it rough this year.

Will there be food at One Night Records' Lockdown Town London event?

Not only is Lockdown Town an interactive music experience, but a dining experience as well! Patrons will have access to a specially curated food and drinks menu that will transport you back in time to the show's many eras, including authentic cocktails popular in the 1920s Harlem's Cotton Club or 1940s New Orleans, and much, much more.

Kerri McLean explains more about the Lockdown Town experience

“Following 2020, ‘Lockdown Town’ feels like an apt artistic response; Coronavirus affected each and every one of us in such a direct and personalised way, and strangely, brought us closer together through that shared experience.

"Paradoxically, it shone a stark light on the inequalities in our society. Injustice and racism are long-lasting problems that have been fought for generations, and this year has sparked a global response. ’Lockdown Town’ looks at a lot of music born from the black experience in a segregated society and whilst it may not be comfortable for some, it's important to tackle some of the injustices and have those conversations. 'Lockdown Town' does that in its own way.

"If we don't talk about it and remember the past, how as a society can we move forward to make a better future?”

Spotlight on Kerri McLean

Born in Birmingham, Kerri McLean is an award-winning actress and director and has appeared in a wide variety of television, radio, theatre, and live art productions around the world, including The Bodyguard, Poldark, Small Island, Radio 4's Bad Fatih series, The Ritual, and Mandela Tales at South Bank's Imagine Festival. She has been working as Artistic Director for her own production company Rolemop Arts for 10 years now and has produced and directed a number of theatrical productions from The Secret Agent and Broken Loops to Glimmers and Snakes and Ladders Tour.

Don't miss Lockdown Town this October! Tickets from £63!

One Night Records is set to deliver a spectacular immersive experience this autumn! Take a stroll through Lockdown Town and experience the musical genres of the 20th century like you never have before! Tickets to the socially distanced production are still available and booking fast! Secure your spot today!