Prince Edward Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan
Posted on 4 June 2024
The Prince Edward Theatre was constructed during the Art Deco era, in 1930. It was named after the Prince of Wales at that time. The theatre has hosted numerous shows throughout the years, including the world premiere of the now-longest-running and most successful musical, MAMMA MIA! Other shows that made their West End debut there include Jersey Boys and Disney's Aladdin. It has also been the starting point for many famous faces, such as Hal Prince in his role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, who helped propel Elaine Page into an international star. If you're planning to attend a show at the Prince Edward Theatre, keep reading to learn about the best seating options.
What are the best seats at the Prince Edward Theatre?
The Prince Edward Theatre has three seating sections: The Stalls, The Dress Circle, and The Grand Circle. The stage is large, providing great seating options throughout the auditorium. To help you choose the best seat for you, read on.
The Stalls offer many seating choices, divided into four blocks. For the best view of the stage and to feel part of the action, the central section of the stalls is recommended. If you sit at the ends, you will have a side-on view as the rows spread wide across the auditorium.
The Dress Circle is divided into 5 blocks. The middle of the first few rows offers the clearest view of the stage. However, all seats in the Dress Circle offer an unrestricted view of the stage. Occasionally, the view from seats at the end of the aisles may be affected by safety rails.
The Upper Circle is directly above the Dress Circle. The central seats offer the best views of the stage. For a cheaper ticket, the back of the Upper Circle is great, but it may feel disconnected from the action.
Prince Edward Theatre seating plan
How many seats are at the Prince Edward Theatre?
In total, the Prince Edward Theatre has a capacity of 1,650 seats, which are divided into the Stalls, Dress Circle, and Grand Circle sections.
Are there Accessible seats at the Prince Edward Theatre?
The easiest and most convenient way to enter the Prince Edward auditorium is through the entrance located on Greek Street. This entrance grants access to the dress circle. Box 1, which includes two wheelchair spaces and two companion spaces, can be reached through a short ramp from this entrance.
For customers with limited mobility, the stalls are not recommended as they can only be accessed by descending 22 steps from the foyer. However, the stalls provide additional legroom. The Grand Circle is also not advisable for those with limited mobility as it can only be reached by climbing 42 steps from the foyer, with the back section requiring 72 steps to reach.
What shows are on at the Prince Edward Theatre?
Currently playing at the Prince Edward Theatre is MJ The Musical, which made the West End transfer from Broadway on March 6th. Based on one of the greatest performers of all time, the show follows Michael Jackson on his Dangerous World Tour in 1992. This new look at the life of the singer offers audiences a rare insight into the highs and lows of the globally renowned award-winning singer. The show is complete with all of his most incredible songs, from the early days of Jackson 5 to his biggest solo hits like ‘Thriller,’ ‘Billie Jean,’ ‘Bad.’ It wouldn't be a musical about the singer without featuring his most iconic dance moves, which are incredibly replicated by Tony awad winner Myles Frost, who reprises his Broadway role of MJ.