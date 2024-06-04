Prince Edward Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

Posted on 4 June 2024

The Prince Edward Theatre was constructed during the Art Deco era, in 1930. It was named after the Prince of Wales at that time. The theatre has hosted numerous shows throughout the years, including the world premiere of the now-longest-running and most successful musical, MAMMA MIA! Other shows that made their West End debut there include Jersey Boys and Disney's Aladdin. It has also been the starting point for many famous faces, such as Hal Prince in his role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, who helped propel Elaine Page into an international star. If you're planning to attend a show at the Prince Edward Theatre, keep reading to learn about the best seating options.

What are the best seats at the Prince Edward Theatre?

The Prince Edward Theatre has three seating sections: The Stalls, The Dress Circle, and The Grand Circle. The stage is large, providing great seating options throughout the auditorium. To help you choose the best seat for you, read on.

The Stalls offer many seating choices, divided into four blocks. For the best view of the stage and to feel part of the action, the central section of the stalls is recommended. If you sit at the ends, you will have a side-on view as the rows spread wide across the auditorium.

The Dress Circle is divided into 5 blocks. The middle of the first few rows offers the clearest view of the stage. However, all seats in the Dress Circle offer an unrestricted view of the stage. Occasionally, the view from seats at the end of the aisles may be affected by safety rails.

The Upper Circle is directly above the Dress Circle. The central seats offer the best views of the stage. For a cheaper ticket, the back of the Upper Circle is great, but it may feel disconnected from the action.

Prince Edward Theatre seating plan