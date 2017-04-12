Q&A with Matt Henry from Kinky Boots Apr 12, 2017 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal When a show contains rip-roaring songs, a positive message and of course those boots, it was only ever going to be stellar - Kinky Boots most certainly delivers. I had the opportunity of speaking to Matt Henry who plays Lola and here's what he had to say...

Having fully embedded yourself into the role of Lola, given the length of time you have been in character, how do you deal with the challenges of keeping the show fresh, new and exciting?



Every show is like it is the first time. Every show is different, a new audience brings a different energy which has an enriching effect on your performance nightly. I love when an audience laugh at something that has never had such a huge response before.

How does the show impact on your lifestyle– in terms of a healthy work/life balance, is that something that is achievable in the industry?



The role of Lola is very physically demanding - costume, wigs and make up all add to this. To keep myself fit for this I train, eat healthily and really look after myself. This includes extra singing lessons.

Kinky Boots is known for raising up audiences night after night. How does it feel to perform to such energetic crowds?



It feels fantastic, by the Finale the atmosphere in the audience is electric and it fuels our performances.

Those red boots. What tips can you give to someone to break in their first pair of heels?



My golden rule is ‘practice makes perfect’, wear them around the house to break them in, to build up your resistance to pain and improve your stability.

With so many great shows in the West End, what makes Kinky Boots such a RED hot ticket?



With the state of the world today Kinky Boots provides the audience with 2 hours of pure joy and escapism. They leave the theatre with a spring in their step and a desire to change the world for the better.

Kinky Boots is now running until the end of September 2017 at the Adelphi Theatre.