REVIEW: Dead Funny in 250 words

Posted on | By Harriet Wilson

Dead Funny is just what it says on the tin - comedy at its best. Five characters – two hopeless couples and their friend – attempt to navigate through the death of comedians, disastrous sex lives, and the politics of a comedy appreciation club. Sound random? Well, it is a little ..

 But, somehow, it works.The humour in Dead Funny is original, brave and refreshing. Often in comedies there are at least some parts thatmiss the mark, but Dead Funny maintains its comic value throughout, and never overdoes a joke. Because of this the paceof the show is truly excellent. The show is recommended for those aged 15 or over (which is fair); other than thisrestriction, most people will love the play.The set used in Dead Funny is perfect, and fills the stage nicely; every effort has been put into the details of thestaging, and this really shows. The props and costumes used are authentic and fitting. All five members of the cast are fantastic, but Katherine Parkinson brings the show to life and holds it together. The cast members each have to keep up the humour and pace of the show, and they all achieve this with flair.The cherry on top here is that seats for Dead Funny are remarkably well priced; good seats are only around £30.All in all, there's every reason to catch Dead Funny at the Vaudeville Theatre before the beginning of February next year.Don't miss it!

