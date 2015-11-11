★★★★★ REVIEW: Fall In Love With Cats All Over Again Nov 11, 2015 | By Posted on| By Jasmine Richards Last night I watched the most incredible production of Cats that I have ever seen. The cast were amazing and the music never fails to give me goosebumps and make me shed some tears. The immense precision and immaculate timing from the cast must definitely be the result of hard work and intense dedication. A dedication that has produced outstanding results.

Every cat moved at exactly the same time and the lines, angles and movements were never out of place throughout the entire performance. The talent of the dancers is something that I can imagine the entire audience is jealous of. Hannah Kenna Thomas produced a gorgeous performance in the role of Victoria/White Cat, performing tricks that left you in awe. Mark John Richardson was utterly amazing as Mistoffelees, a role that all dancers are desperate to play. The choreography complimented his amazing dance skills and his characterisation of the part was second to none!

The voices of the leading characters were brilliant, Beverley Knight raised the roof! I have to admit, I was a bit concerned as to whether a voice as soulful as hers would fit in such a classic production, but from the moment she started singing, my prior doubts vanished instantly. Ms Knight's portrayal of the role was captivating- she lived the role and took us on Grizabella's emotional journey with her. There wasn't a dry eye in the theatre after Beverley Knight sang 'Memory' and I could barely see her through all the tears in my eye. The applause echoed around the theatre and lasted for much longer than normal, just proving that she was perfect for the part.

Not a tail was out of line and every paw was in sync. The show was flawless. I was blown away by Cats and fell in love with it all over again. I would 100% recommend it to anyone. Don't miss out on this amazing production, running until January only!