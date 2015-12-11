Review: ★★★★ For Hangmen At Wyndham's Theatre Dec 11, 2015 | By Posted on| By Jasmine Richards When it was suggested to me that I go and see Hangmen, a play, I was quite surprised. I've been brought up around West End musicals so it seemed like an alien idea to me, but nevertheless, I decided to go along and watch my first professional play.

As Hangmen started, all my prior reservations vanished as the audience burst into fits of laughter within the first 10 seconds. The actors really embraced their characters and lived the story throughout, with not one person falling out of character or interacting in the wrong way. The story itself was gripping and entertaining, leaving the audience with tons of questions by the time the interval arrived, but answering them all in the second half. The show was absolutely hilarious, and the jokes were witty and engaging, making Hangmen a really enjoyable experience.

For me, the only downfall was the fact that the speech was lost a bit as volumes dropped during various scenes. As an audience we missed certain lines which, although they weren't fundamental, were probably quite important for the story. Other than that, my theatre trip was very pleasant, and I will definitely look into more plays in the West End soon!