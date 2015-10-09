Review: Kinky Boots Is The Must-See Show Of 2015! Oct 9, 2015 | By Posted on| By Andrew Tomlins Providing an evening of utter joy and total escapism, Kinky Boots is the must-see show of 2015. Having won six Tony Awards after opening on Broadway in 2013, Kinky Boots has finally crossed over the pond and brought its irresistible charm and dazzling footwear to London.

Kinky Boots, which is based on the 2005 movie, is set in a Northampton shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy which Charlie Price (Killian Donnelly) inherits after his father passes away. To save the factory and the jobs of his friends and colleagues, Charlie finds a new niche marked in the form of Lola, a drag queen in need of some super strong stilettos. The pair form a unique bond as they work towards showcasing their kinky boots in Milan.

Marking her first musical, legendary singer and songwriter Cyndi Lauper has written a score which features killer number after killer number. The up-tempo melodies will be stuck in your head forever more whilst the ballads are absolutely stunning. Harvey Fierstein’s script is fast paced; a hilarious one-liner is never too far away and the more moving scenes are written with such heart.

Jerry Mitchell’s production is big, bold and bursting with energy. The main company numbers are insanely uplifting, whilst the show’s ultimate message about being true to yourself is inspiring. Kinky Boots breaks down stereotypes and will probably surprise and inspire a lot of people.

Best known for competing on The Voice UK, Matt Henry steals the show as Lola. His vocals are fierce whilst his stage presence and comic timing is captivating. A wonderful comic turn comes from leading lady Amy Lennox as Lauren, a factory-worker who falls in love with her boss, who brought the house down with her act one solo number. Killian Donnelly gives a well-rounded performance as Charlie, also showing off some seriously slick vocals.

Kinky Boots needs to be at the top of everybody’s ‘shows to see’ list. It’s a classic feel good show which is guaranteed to leave everyone strutting their way home, wishing they owned a pair of Lola and Charlie’s bright red kinky boots… the sex is in the heel!

Kinky Boots is currently booking at the Adelphi Theatre until 6th February 2016.