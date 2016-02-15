Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
News Review: Nell Gwynn Starring Gemma Arterton At The Apollo Theatre
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Review: Nell Gwynn Starring Gemma Arterton At The Apollo Theatre

    Posted on | By Molly Richardson

    I went to see Nell Gwynn at the Apollo Theatre with hardly any prior knowledge, I was just keen to explore something new and witness Gemma Arterton in a new West End role. Therefore, I was pleasantly surprised at this light-hearted, witty and punchy play.

    To give you an idea of the plot, Nell Gwynn is a famous historical figure from 1600s London, who started out as a protestant whore that sold oranges for a living but went on to be an adored actresses and favourite mistress to the King.

    Majority of the play is based around the story of Nell (and the story is described as homage to her, and that some details may be extended due to limited knowledge and facts as it was so long ago) and her life as an actress and mistress.
     
    I think as a person and character, Nell Gwynn was adored due to the fact despite the obvious sexism in the era (as previously, no woman were allowed in theatre) she was a woman who wasn’t afraid. I saw her as a feisty feminist with cheek, humour and a willingness to stand up for herself and towards men but with a charm and innocence that let her get away with it. I think Gemma Arterton captured this with excellence; everything down to her facial expressions seemed to have the audience falling in love with her as Nell. 
     
    The rest of the cast were of equal brilliance that caught the audience feeling the right emotions at the right time and kept us feeling involved. There is also the bonus of an appearance from a beautiful Spaniel dog that had the audience in awe! The set remained the same throughout, but I thought it worked and was well designed. There were several costumes, all of which seemed to fit the period and some were rather comical too.
     
    Also, as it was described as a play, I was surprised, but pleased, to discover that there actually were quite a few musical numbers/dance routines involved. This was all part of the story, humour and stage life, but I thought they really fit and enhanced the performance. I fear I may not have appreciated it as much without that aid, as it helped cross all areas of entertainment but without it being too much.
     
    My only real criticism is that a number of the jokes went completely over my head, while the rest of the audience were laughing. I don’t know if that was due to my lack of understanding of the era and it’s language, my age or class. Therefore it may not be to everyone’s tastes, and in all honesty it wasn’t something I would normally choose, but despite that, I still understood, appreciated and was entertained by the majority of it.
     
    In summary, I would say this is a Shakespeare-esque play filled with high-energy, sharp and witty comedy, romance and drama that would definitely have appeal if you were interested in the history of London, the rise of theatre or feminism.

    By Molly Richardson

    Related news

    & Juliet and SIX stars join us for Week 9 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Lockdown Theatre [Direct] continues another week; keeping us entertained and united as many of us continue to stay at... Read more

    What's on at The Drive In cinema in London this summer?

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    A little bit of nostalgia therapy is just what the doctor ordered. This summer, The Drive In at the Troubadour Meridi... Read more

    How much longer until UK theatres reopen?

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Social distancing continues after lockdown. But for how long? And will it even last or end up imploding on itsel... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies