REVIEW: Peter Pan Goes Wrong in 250 words Nov 11, 2016 | By Posted on| By Harriet Wilson A Review in 250 Words: Peter Pan Goes Wrong * * * *

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a brilliantly lively, fun show which you cannot help but enjoy. As you can perhaps imagine, the classic tale of Peter Pan is performed … with glitches, some of which are fairly predictable, and some fabulously ingenious.

The play is extremely engaging; audience interaction is welcomed, but never becomes overbearing. The best parts of the play are those where the comedy is original and unexpected, and these moments outweigh the more obvious jokes. The comedy is energetic and the pace of the show is generally good. The staging is wonderful: it is exceptionally well put together, and full of surprises; the crew deserve as much credit as the actors for the effect created. The cast are all good, but the show does not revolve around any one individual – rather, everything and everyone comes together to create a fun and lively energy which propels the show along. In particular, Oliver Senton, Bryony Corrigan and Matt Cavendish stand out and contribute a lot to keeping the dynamics of the show strong. All in all, Peter Pan Goes Wrong will leave you laughing after a feel-good, light-hearted evening of easy entertainment. The show would likely suit anybody, regardless of their age or comic tastes. Seats to see Peter Pan Goes Wrong are a little more expensive than some other comedies out there, although you can find them for around £25 / £30. The show will be playing at the Apollo Theatre until the end of January 2017.