    REVIEW: Posh at The Pleasance Theatre '. . . not to be missed'

    Posted on | By Lucy Beirne

    Old money. New problems. Different gender. 

    When I heard that an all-female version of Laura Wade’s POSH was being produced, I was curious. How would POSH, a play circulating over the thoughts and actions of men, work with an all female cast? After seeing the production I can say that not only does it work, it is triumphant.

    Originally staged in 2012, alongside the general election, Wade’s play follows ten, young up-and-comers in their elite celebration of The Riot Club, flexing their right to rule and funding it without hesitation. Wade’s play is written with one female character, and Can’t Think Theatre’s production is the first to be staged with an all female cast. 

    Under Carré’s clever direction, the cast of twelve actresses rip through Wade’s text with satisfaction, passion and a thick coat of irony. The entire production is as fierce as each actress on stage.  

    The ensemble of actresses in this performance are second to none and their talent is off the scale. Their take on each character is chilling and thoroughly believable. 

    Stand out performances came from Alice Brittain and Serena Jennings. Brittain was effortlessly smug in her take on Harry and Jennings performance of Alistair was nothing short of addictive.  

    Verity Kirk was also fantastic in the role of Ed and Cassie Bradley was unnervingly convincing in the role of Dimitri. 

    Saying this, Esta Charkham and Verity Naughton cast this production brilliantly, each actress was superb. 

    Dressed by Sara Perks and Sarah Mills, the ensemble look strong and empowered in their tailored suits. Everything about this production from the lighting and sound (designed by William Reynolds and Harry Barker) to the set is powerful.  

    As the show begins you are welcomed as an observer of The Riot Club, and what a riot it is. POSH runs at The Pleasance Theatre until 22nd April and it really is a production not to be missed.

    By Lucy Beirne

