REVIEW: You Really Got Me! ★★★★★ For Sunny Afternoon Apr 16, 2016 | By Posted on| By Jasmine Richards When I first saw and heard about The kinks musical Sunny Afternoon, I really didn't think it would be my cup of tea, but after sitting in the audience and watching the show in its entirety, I can't believe how wrong I was! Sitting on the front row at such an incredible performance has to be one of my most enjoyable theatre experiences to date.

The show at the Harold Pinter Theatre kicked off with an upbeat track and the excitement in the audience was present from start to finish. Throughout the Sunny Afternoon, people were dancing along and the buzz from the start was still just as prominent as people left the theatre. I was by far the youngest audience member there, but that's simply testament to how diverse the receiving demographic is for the musical. The actors in the lead roles were outstanding and definitely lived the story as they took us on a journey through the life of The Kinks.

My favourite aspect of the Sunny Afternoon was that all (or the majority) of the music came from on stage. Each of the leads played an instrument throughout the show, so it was just like being at a live concert for The Kinks than a musical. I would recommend this show to anyone who fancies an upbeat and exciting night in Theatreland!