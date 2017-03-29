Menu
    Robert Icke's Hamlet at Almeida to transfer to Harold Pinter

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    It has been announced that, following its sold-out run, the Almeida Theatre's production of Hamlet will be transferring to the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre.

     

    The show, directed by Olivier award winner and Almeida Theatre Associate Director Robert Icke, has been extremely well received. It will arrive at the Harold Pinter for a strictly limited season, opening 9 June and closing 2 September.

    BAFTA winning actor Andrew Scott will reprise his title role in the transfer. The actor, perhaps best known for playing Moriarty in BBC's Sherlock, has expressed his excitment at the transfer and is looking forward to bringing the show to a wider range of people. The show has committed to offering over 300 tickets priced under 30 for each show. 

    Joining Andrew Scott as Hamlet will be Marty Cruickshank (Player Queen), Jessica Brown Findlay (Ophelia), Calum Finlay (Rosencrantz), Joshua Higgott (Horatio), Daniel Rabin (Reynaldo), David Rintoul (Ghost/Player King), Andrew Scott (Hamlet) Juliet Stevenson (Gertrude), Luke Thompson (Laertes), Peter Wight (Polonius), Angus Wright (Claudius) and Matthew Wynn (Bernardo/Player 3/Priest). Further cast announcements will follow.

    Tickets are on sale from 9 April.

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

