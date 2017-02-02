Menu
RSC's Queen Anne to transfer to Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

     It has been announced that the well-received Stratford-upon-Avon run of RSC’s Queen Anne is set to transfer to the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. The London transfer will consist of a strictly limited 13 week run spanning 30 June to 30 September with a press night 10 July.  

 

     Romola Garai, best known for her work in films such as Amazing Grace and Atonement, as well as previous performances with RSC in King Lear and The Seagull, will star as Sarah, Duchess of Malborough. Emma Cunniffe will reprise the role of Queen Anne. She is known for her various stage work including The Master Builder and The Crucible.
     Garai and Cunniffe will bring to life Helen Edmundson’s show, as directed by Natalie Abrahami. Queen Anne comes to Theatre Royal Haymarket following RSC’s productions of Much Ado About Nothing or Love’s Labours Won and Love’s Labour’s Lost.
     Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting 13 February. Book early to avoid disappointment. 

 

Sarah Gengenbach
By Sarah Gengenbach

Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

