RSC's Queen Anne to transfer to Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End
| By Sarah Gengenbach
It has been announced that the well-received Stratford-upon-Avon run of RSC’s Queen Anne is set to transfer to the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. The London transfer will consist of a strictly limited 13 week run spanning 30 June to 30 September with a press night 10 July.
Romola Garai, best known for her work in films such as Amazing Grace and Atonement, as well as previous performances with RSC in King Lear and The Seagull, will star as Sarah, Duchess of Malborough. Emma Cunniffe will reprise the role of Queen Anne. She is known for her various stage work including The Master Builder and The Crucible.
Garai and Cunniffe will bring to life Helen Edmundson’s show, as directed by Natalie Abrahami. Queen Anne comes to Theatre Royal Haymarket following RSC’s productions of Much Ado About Nothing or Love’s Labours Won and Love’s Labour’s Lost.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting 13 February. Book early to avoid disappointment.