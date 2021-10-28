Rumi musical announces full West End cast

Posted on 28 October 2021

The world premiere of new musical Rumi will open at the West End’s London Coliseum next month for just two performances! Previously announced to star in the musical were Ramin Karimloo, Nadim Naaman, Casey Al-Shaqsy and Soophia Foroughi who are set to lead the company of 16. The full cast has now been announced!

Don’t wait to book your Rumi musical tickets! The two performances on 23 and 24 November are expected to sell out so secure your seat before it’s too late!