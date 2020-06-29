Sharon D Clarke, Brenda Edwards and more join online charity concert Turn Up! Jun 29, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The charity concert series began recording at Cadogan Hall today! Turn Up! is a fundraising event in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The concerts will take place from 10 to 12 July!

Sharon D Clarke, Brenda Edwards and Noma Dumezweni join Turn Up concert line up!

More incredible Black performers join the TURN UP! line up!

The line up was already looking like one of the best we’ve ever seen but it just got even better! Sharon D Clarke, Brenda Edwards and Noma Dumezweni are amongst the new bout of Theatre performers that will be involved in the benefit concerts!

What is the TURN UP! online concert?

Turn Up is an online concert that will be recorded at London’s Cadogan Hall in benefit of the Black Lives Matter Movement. It will support The Bail Project, The Okra Project, The Black Curriculum and UK Black Pride. The benefit concert will stream at 7:30pm on the evenings of 10 to 12 July. The online stream will be captioned on the performance on Sunday 12 July. The Club 11 production is under direction from Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter and is supported by APEX acoustics, Getty Images and William J Connolly.

Tickets will cost £10 per show or £25 for all three shows. More information can be found on Club 11 London here.

The full TURN UP! Charity concert line up

Check out this incredible bunch of performers that will be featuring in the concert recorded at Cadogan Hall.

Rachel Adedeji, David Albury, Kelly Agbowu, Melanie La Barrie, Jeannette Bayardelle, Arun Blair-Mangat, Tarinn Callender, Ryan Carter, Sharon D. Clarke, Marcus Collins, Chloë Davies, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Noma Dumezweni, Brenda Edwards, Johnnie Fiori, Vanessa Fisher, Danielle Fiyamanya, Alexandra Grey, Adrian Hansel, Zaris-Angel Hator, Cooper Howell, Ashlee Irish, Aisha Jawando, Rachel John, Brittney Johnson, Rahne Jones, Cameron Bernard Jones, Claudia Kariuki, Natalie Kassanga, Alexia Khadime, Kwame Kewi-armah, Aaron Lee Lambert, Norm Lewis, Vula Malinga, Sandra Marvin, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Cedric Neal, Billy Nevers, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jay Perry, Joe Aaron Reid, Ciara Renee, Sharon Rose, Clive Rowe, Jordan Shaw, Tanisha Spring, Danielle Steers, Vinegar Strokes, Shaq Taylor, Obioma Ugoala, Cherelle Williams, Layton Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams.