Shows to see in London for Valentine's Day 2017 Jan 31, 2017 | By Posted on| By Shanine Salmon Valentine’s Day, whether you love theatre, or love someone who loves theatre, why not treat yourself to a show this cold February evening? (It will make up for the scarily busy restaurants, I promise)

Last year I spent Valentine’s Day with Simon Russell Beale. If you are confused by that statement for a number of reasons, then you should be. Sadly he isn’t available this year, but these will be just as enjoyable.

Dirty Great Love Story, Arts Theatre

Two hopeful hapless romantics get drunk, get it on and then get the hell away from each other. Felix Scott (The Archers, Inception) and Ayesha Antoine (Red Velvet, Holby City) star in this highly acclaimed, Fringe First Award winning comedy, making its anticipated West End debut in 2017.

Much Ado About Nothing (Love Labour’s Won) and Love’s Labour’s Lost, Theatre Royal Haymarket

Do not miss this winter's season of two great Shakespeare's plays from the Royal Shakespeare Company. The two productions are set on either side of the First World War. Love’s Labour’s Lost conjures up the carefree elegance of a pre war Edwardian summer, whilst Much Ado About Nothing presents a changed world with the roaring 20s just around the corner. An immensely talented ensemble perform in both plays which can be seen as single performances or enjoyed as one extraordinary event on our two show days.

An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

If more of a musicals person then this adaptation of the MGM film will be right up your rue. Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war...

With the original Broadway leads Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope.

Aladdin, Prince of Edward Theatre

Disney’s Aladdin will sweep you into a world full of beauty, fun and breathtaking spectacle! Come see the story of Jasmine and Aladdin brought to life.

The classic hit film, hugely successful on Broadway, is brought to thrilling life on stage by the producer of The Lion King, featuring all the songs from the Academy Award©-winning score, together with new music written for this production.

Tango Fire, Peacock Theatre

If your passion needs more heat (not in the stalls, please) then see Tango Fire, which takes you on an explosive journey through the history and evolution of this most seductive art form, showcasing traditional tango’s rawness and sophistication while evoking the intoxicating passion of late night Buenos Aires. With some of the speediest footwork and tightest twirling in the business, German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi are joined by a cast of extraordinary tango dancers, including World Tango champions.

Whether destined to die alone or happily coupled up, I hope you find a production you love in February.