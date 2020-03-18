Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    SOLT and UK Theatres united leading charities to create support network site for the theatre industry

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 23, 2020)

    The new support network is expected to go live today to help create a united front amidst the COVID-19 crisis and mass theatre closures.

    UPDATE (23 May 2020): The site is now live here: theatresupport.info. Find out how you can support theatres during the coronavirus pandemic here.
    SOLT and UK Theatres united leading charities to create support network site for the theatre industry

    New Theatre Support network launched by SOLT and UK Theatres

    SOLT and UK Theatres have united to create a new umbrella microsite that will serve to provide additional information on theatre charities across nationwide.

    The new microsite, theatresupport.info, went live today and hopes to help people working in the arts who are facing financial hardship due to mass venue closures and loss of employment opportunities during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

    The site will constantly be updated with new advice and resources as it continues to help thousands of artists, creatives, and institutions in the industry affected by the crisis.

    Participating charities include:

    Acting for Others
    Actors' Benevolent Fund (ABF)
    Actors' Children's Trust (ACT)
    The Actors' Church
    Dance Professionals Fund
    Equity Charitable Trust
    Funds for Freelancers
    Grand Order of Water Rats
    Help Musicians
    Make A Difference Trust (MAD)
    Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund
    Royal Theatrical Fund
    Stage One New Producers
    Theatre Chaplaincy UK
    Until the Curtain Rises
    UK Theatre

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Eugenius! tickets

    Eugenius musical stream raises over £13,000 for Acting for Others!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    On Friday night, 20 March, Eugenius! The Musical, that was a triumph with two runs at London’s The Other Palace... Read more

    4000 Miles, show tile

    4000 Miles at The Old Vic postponed, all tickets remain valid for rescheduled run

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Amy Herzog's play 4000 Miles starring Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Eileen Atkins (The... Read more

    STAR releases special statement amid COVID-19 corona crisis: "Please be patient and kind"

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Secure Tickets from Authorised Retailers (STAR) have released the following message to West End and UK theatre ticket... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies