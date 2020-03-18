SOLT and UK Theatres united leading charities to create support network site for the theatre industry Mar 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 23, 2020) The new support network is expected to go live today to help create a united front amidst the COVID-19 crisis and mass theatre closures. UPDATE (23 May 2020): The site is now live here: theatresupport.info . Find out how you can support theatres during the coronavirus pandemic here .

New Theatre Support network launched by SOLT and UK Theatres

SOLT and UK Theatres have united to create a new umbrella microsite that will serve to provide additional information on theatre charities across nationwide.

The new microsite, theatresupport.info , went live today and hopes to help people working in the arts who are facing financial hardship due to mass venue closures and loss of employment opportunities during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The site will constantly be updated with new advice and resources as it continues to help thousands of artists, creatives, and institutions in the industry affected by the crisis.

Participating charities include:

Acting for Others

Actors' Benevolent Fund (ABF)

Actors' Children's Trust (ACT)

The Actors' Church

Dance Professionals Fund

Equity Charitable Trust

Funds for Freelancers

Grand Order of Water Rats

Help Musicians

Make A Difference Trust (MAD)

Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund

Royal Theatrical Fund

Stage One New Producers

Theatre Chaplaincy UK

Until the Curtain Rises

UK Theatre