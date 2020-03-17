STAR releases special statement amid COVID-19 corona crisis: "Please be patient and kind" Mar 17, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Secure Tickets from Authorised Retailers (STAR) have released the following message to West End and UK theatre ticketholders:

"Many events in venues across the UK are being cancelled or postponed following the UK Government’s guidance on social distancing.

This includes venues operated by Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre members from Monday 16 March until further notice. It also includes many other events in music, arts and sports venues across the UK.

Please check venue websites for further details about what has or hasn’t been postponed or cancelled.

If you have tickets for an event and it is cancelled, you will be contacted by the company you bought your tickets from regarding exchanges and refunds.

Wherever possible, please limit trying to call venues and ticket sellers for further information or to discuss your booking and wait for them to contact you if the event has been cancelled. They are extremely busy at this time and are of course dealing with their own measures to care for their staff and run their businesses.

Please be patient and kind as box offices, ticket agents and other ticket sellers will be working as hard as they are able to help you during this extremely difficult period."