Meet the new cast powering up Starlight Express in London
Published on 4 August 2025
Start your engines - Starlight Express’ second year cast is here! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s turbo-charged musical roars back to life in a dazzling new production, transforming the purpose-built Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre into a high-octane railway universe. With roller-skating locomotives, heart-thumping rock anthems, and a story of self-belief and speed, it’s a theatrical thrill ride for the whole family.
Here’s your guide to the cast powering this spectacular West End revival.
Who plays Rusty in the Starlight Express London?
Returning for his second year in the role, Jeevan Braich leads the Starlight Express cast as Rusty. In 2024, at only 17, Jeevan made his professional stage debut as Rusty in Starlight Express - a breakout performance that earned him both the Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Musical and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut.
Who plays Momma in Starlight Express London?
Jade Marvin takes on the role of Momma, the wise, soulful voice of the engine yard. With powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence, Jade brings warmth and depth to the show's emotional core. Her previous credits include SIX, where she played Catherine of Aragon, making her no stranger to commanding the stage with strength and flair.
Who plays Greaseball Starlight Express London?
Olivia Ringrose brings swagger and steel to the role of Greaseball, the brash and arrogant diesel engine. With a magnetic presence and rock-star vocals, Olivia’s Greaseball is every bit the scene-stealer you want - and love to hate.
Who plays Electra in Starlight Express London?
Asher Forth electrifies the stage as Electra, the futuristic and flamboyant electric engine. With a striking look, genre-blending vocals, and show-stopping flair, Montecillo’s Electra is a spectacle of power and performance.
Who plays Pearl in Starlight Express London?
Sophie Naglik steps into the role of Pearl, the elegant observation coach torn between speed and sincerity. Her graceful vocals and nuanced performance capture the heart of this romantic rollercoaster.Her previous West End credits include Back to the Future, Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Who plays Hyrdra in Starlight Express London?
Jaydon Vijn plays Hydra, a brand-new engine revving up the tracks in this reimagined London production. The character Hydra was added to highlight the importance of clean energy, specifically hydrogen power, within the show's narrative. Sleek, smart, and engineered for speed, Hydra represents the cutting edge of locomotive design - and Jaydon brings the role to life with precision, power, and charisma. Jaydon has previously starred in Wicked (West End), Mamma Mia! (UK and International tour), and Starlight Express Bochum - among many other exciting productions.
Who are the rest of the Starlight Express London cast?
The ensemble is packed with talent and speed, featuring a multitalented company of skaters, singers, and dancers.
The Starlight Express company is completed by Jamie Addison, Jessie Angell, Ollie Augustin, Evan Taylor Benyacar, Charles Butcher, Cletus Chan, Tamara Verhoven Clyde, Jamie Cruttenden, Kelly Downing, Isaac Edwards, Maddy Erzan-Essien, Sam Gallacher, Lucy Glover, Scott Hayward, Dante Hutchinson, Iwan James, Lewis Kidd, Hannah Kiss, Nicole Louise-Lewis, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Jessica Niles, Temi Olawole, Harrison Peterkin, RED, Ashley Rowe, Nicky Wong Rush, Charlie Russell, Gary Sheridan, Lara Vina Uzcatia and Amber Weston.
All aboard the Starlight Express
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that combines spectacle, nostalgia, and raw talent on wheels, Starlight Express is your ticket to ride. This electrifying revival is now open at the custom-built Starlight Auditorium - so race on over and secure your seat before it speeds away!
Book your tickets now and catch the show that’s been thrilling audiences for over 40 years.