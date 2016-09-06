The Addams Family, A New Touring Production of the Musical Comedy In UK & Ireland Sep 6, 2016 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous United Theatrical, Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited are delighted to present, in association with the Festival Theatre Edinburgh, the UK & Irish premiere a new touring production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a musical comedy, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the creators of multi award-winning Jersey Boys, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. The UK & Ireland Tour, which will open at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh on 20 April 2017, will be directed by Matthew White.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.



The original Broadway production, starring Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia, ran for just under two years at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The production also toured the US and international productions have been seen in Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Germany and the Czech Republic.



Marshall Brickman wrote or co-wrote the film screenplays for Sleeper, Annie Hall, Manhattan, Manhattan Murder Mystery, For the Boys and Intersection, and was head writer for The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Rick Elice’s play, Peter and the Starcatcher, received nine nominations and won five 2012 Tony Awards. Andrew Lippa wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical, Big Fish, the music for the Broadway production of Aaron Sorkin’s play The Farnsworth Invention and the book, music and lyrics for the Drama Desk award-winning musical The Wild Party. He wrote the song called ‘Evil Like Me’, which was sung by Dove Cameron and Kristin Chenoweth in the 2015 Disney film Descendants.



British director Matthew White has directed the recent UK Tour of The Producers, the UK Tour and West End run of Top Hat, and, for the Menier Chocolate Factory, Candide, Sweet Charity (and West End) and Little Shop of Horrors (and West End).