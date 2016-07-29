Menu
News The Critically Acclaimed And Celebrated UK Production of American Idiot To Hold Another Special 'Rock-A-Long' Performance

Posted on | By Jacob Porteous

The critically acclaimed production of Green Day’s hit musical, American Idiot, will be performing a special ‘Rock-A-Long’ performance for one night only on Thursday 8 September 2016. Following the huge success of last year’s event, audience members are encouraged to ‘ROCK OUT’ with the cast, following the musical’s return to its London home at the Arts Theatre in July.

With hit songs including “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “21 Guns,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” “Holiday” and the blockbuster title track “American Idiot” from Green Day’s 2004 Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album, it’s an extraordinary opportunity for the audience to sing along to some of the most iconic rock songs of all time.
 
American Idiot is currently running for a strictly limited run until 25 September 2016, following on from its critically acclaimed 2015 London run and 2016 UK Tour.
 
The American Idiot London cast includes double platinum selling artist Newton Faulkner (Johnny) and X Factor finalist Amelia Lily (Whatsername), alongside Cellen Chugg Jones (Theo), Jemma Geanaus (Alysha), Alexis Gerred (Tunny), Llandyll Gove (Gerard), Karina Hind (Libby), Emma Housley (Heather), Lawrence Libor (Swing), Lucas Rush (St Jimmy) Steve Rushton (Will) and Alice Stokoe (Extraordinary Girl).
 
Winner of two Tony Awards® and the 2010 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world. The show features the music of Green Day with the lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer. The production is directed and choreographed by Racky Plews, with musical supervision by Richard Morris, sound by Chris Whybrow, design by Sara Perks and lighting by Tim Deiling.

