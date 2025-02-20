A Million Girls Would Kill for This: Meet The Devil Wears Prada West End Cast
Published on 20 February 2025
Never before have we witnessed such a collision of the West End and the world of high fashion, as when The Devil Wears Prada strutted onto the Dominion stage. With powerhouse creative forces behind it - including Elton John composing the score - expectations for the cast of this West End premiere are as sky-high as Miranda Priestly’s demands.
The casting for this musical has sparked major excitement since its announcement. Read on to meet the cast who are bringing the beloved movie and its infamously stylish characters onto the West End stage, one runway-worthy number at a time.
Who plays Miranda Priestly in the West End cast?
Vanessa Williams takes on the infamous Miranda Priestly in perhaps one of the most iconic casting decisions in West End history. With stage and screen accolades to her name including an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, what makes this casting especially apt is the fact that she portrayed one of television’s most fashionable villains of all time as Wilhelmina Slater (Ugly Betty). We can think of no-one better suited to step into Meryl Streep's stilettos as the ultimate diva.
Who plays Andy in the West End cast?
Georgie Buckland plays our ambitious and awkwardly loveable protagonist, Andy Sachs. Buckland was part of the original cast of Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks national tour, and has previously played Gingy in the UK and Ireland tour of Shrek the Musical. This role marks her West End debut, and what better way to make a West End entrance than to take on Anne Hathaway’s beloved Andy?
Who plays Emily in the West End cast?
Amy Di Bartolomeo plays the hilariously judgemental and blunt (pun intended) Emily. Having previously performed as Catherine of Aragon in SIX (West End), Di Bartolomeo is no stranger to exuding unapologetic sass. She was also part of the UK tour of We Will Rock You as Meat, world premiere of Bat Out of Hell and played Mirela in For Tonight in the West End.
Who plays Nigel in the West End cast?
Matt Henry takes on the fiercely loyal, wittily sardonic Nigel. Best known for his Olivier Award-winning performance of Lola in Kinky Boots (West End), it’s no secret Henry can deliver an excellent one-liner. A Grammy-nominated singer, he was also a finalist of The Voice in 2013, and has since performed in a wealth of critically-acclaimed musicals, including Saturday Night Fever, Avenue Q and most recently, Drifter Girls.
Who plays Christian in the West End cast?
James Darch plays the charming, sleazy Christian. Darch previously played Sky in Mamma Mia (West End), and played Fiyero in the 10th anniversary cast of Wicked. He has also performed in various UK tours, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Cats and Titanic.
Who plays Nate in the West End cast?
Rhys Whitfield plays Nate, Andy’s boyfriend, who many Devil Wears Prada fans over the years have considered the true “devil” of the story. Whitfield has previously performed in The Phantom of the Opera in the West End, Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), as well as various UK tours including An Officer and a Gentleman.
Full Cast of The Devil Wears Prada
The West End cast of The Devil Wears Prada is completed by Debbie Kurup as Standby Miranda, Maddy Ambus (Chanteuse/ Ensemble), Gabby Antrobus (Swing/ Dance Captain), Selena Barron (Ensemble), Pamela Blair (Swing), Robertina Bonano (Ensemble), Josh Damer-Jennings (Irv Ravitz/ Ensemble), Lloyd Davies (Ensemble), Elishia Edwards (Ensemble), Aleem Ellis-Hyman (Ensemble), Elizabeth Fullalove (Swing), Jinny Gould (Swing), Natasha Heyward (Ensemble), Samuel How (Ensemble), Luke Jackson (Ensemble), Nathan Lorainey-Dineen (Swing), Liam Marcellino (Hot Nurse/ Ensemble), Ciro Lourencio Meuleus (Ensemble), Theo Papoui (Ensemble), Christopher Parkinson (Swing), Eleanor Peach (Ensemble), Ethan Le Phong (James Holt/ Ensemble), Jon Reynolds (Swing/ Dance Captain), Harriet Samuel-Gray (Ensemble), Olivia Saunders (Ensemble), Brandon Lee Sears (Off-stage Cover Nigel), Kayleigh Thadani (Jacqueline Follet/ Ensemble), Ella Valentine (Ensemble) and Tara Yasmin (Ensemble).
The Devil Wears Prada West End Creatives
The star-studded cast is supported by a powerhouse creative team. Three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) leads as Director and Choreographer, with music by world-renowned musician, Elton John (Billy Elliot, Tammy Faye), lyrics by Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theater Camp) and book by Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde, Ordinary Days).
Bringing the musical vision to life are Tim Hatley as Scenic Designer, Gregg Barnes as Costume Designer, Bruno Poet as Lighting Designer, Gareth Owen as Sound Designer and Campbell Young Associates as Hair, Wigs and Makeup Designer.
Gird your loins! Book tickets to see The Devil Wears Prada
Even Anna Wintour herself called it ‘entertaining and fun’, so don’t move at a glacial pace - book your tickets for The Devil Wears Prada today.