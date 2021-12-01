The Human Voice starring Ruth Wilson to have limited West End run!

Posted on 1 December 2021

Two-time Olivier Award-winner Ruth Wilson reunites with director Ivo van Hove for the first time since their acclaimed Hedda Gabler. Ruth returns to the West End, in one of theatre’s most iconic roles, for 31 performances of The Human Voice at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre . This explosive reimagining of Jean Cocteau’s stunning monologue is more illuminating on love and loneliness than ever before. You won’t want to miss it so be sure to book your The Human Voice tickets before they sell out!

The Human Voice limited West End run

Jean Cocteau’s The Human Voice follows a woman fighting for the man she loves and tells the story of her searing heartbreak as she fights one last time over a final call with her formal lover. Ruth Wilson is set to take on the monologue which is being brought to the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre in Spring 2022 by Ivo van Hove. Previews begin on 17 March 2022 with an official opening night on 22 March.

The Human Voice cast and creative team

Ruth Wilson will star in The Human Voice. The screen and stage star won two Olivier Awards for her roles as Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire and the title role in Anna Christie. She is popularly known for her roles in His Dark Materials, The Affair, Luther and Mrs Wilson. Wilson’s previous stage credits include Constellations (Broadway, 2015, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play) and Hedda Gabler (National Theatre, London).

The Human Voice is adapted and directed by Ivo van Hove who will be reuniting with Wilson for the masterful monologue piece. Ivo’s previous work includes Hedda Gabler, A View From The Bridge and Network. The production is designed by Jan Versweyveld.

Ruth Wilson about The Human Voice

Wilson said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be collaborating again with Ivo and Jan on this wonderful, heartbreaking and deeply human monologue from Jean Cocteau. A woman alone with only her phone as companion, Cocteau explores the nature of intimate relations through inanimate objects. In a world in which are all addicted to and dependent on our phones, this play from the 1930s couldn’t feel more prescient. Ivo is the perfect director to bring Cocteau’s play to life as both share a love of the absurd as a mirror to truth.”

West End The Human Voice tickets are on sale now!

Tickets for The Human Voice are now booking for a limited 3-week run which will end on 9 April 2022. Tickets are expected to sell fast so get yours now whilst availability lasts!