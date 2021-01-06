The Stage Awards 2021 winners announced in full Jan 6, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 7, 2021) Both individuals and venues and organisations have been recognised for their great work in theatre by The Stage.

This year, the traditional awards have been adjusted to recognise not only those who help stage shows but also to aid their local theatre communities and provide support for freelance workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor of The Stage and Chairman of The Stage Awards jury, Alistair Smith, stated: "At times, we discussed whether we should present the awards at all this year. Would it be right, we reasoned, to recognise theatres for their output in a year when so many had been prevented from putting on any live shows at all?

"In the end, we rejected this line of thought and decided to refocus this year's awards to recognise the extraordinary achievements of teams up and down the country who – faced with the biggest challenge of their lifetimes – responded with creativity, determination and, in many cases, utter brilliance.

"I am so glad we did. In the more than a decade that I have been judging these awards, our panel's discussion was the longest, toughest and most inspiring I can remember. It is genuinely awe-inspiring what so many have achieved given the enormous obstacles placed in their paths.

"There are many reasons to be gloomy at the moment, but I hope that our inspiring winners can give all of us a reason to be optimistic about theatre's future."

The Stage Awards 2021 list of winners in full

London Theatre of the Year – Kiln Theatre

Regional Theatre of the Year – Theatr Clwyd, Mold

Fringe Theatre of the Year – Jermyn Street Theatre, London

Producer of the Year – Nica Burns

Achievement in Technical Theatre – Simon Baker, technical director and digital producer at Wise Children

International Award – Belarus Free Theatre

Innovation Award – Theatre Support Fund +

Simon Baker helped develop a number "The Show Must Go On!" merchandise for charity whilst Nica Burns was noted for having opened all six of her London West End theatres as soon as eased restrictions allowed her to do so, ensuring many theatregoers still got their fix in the tumultuous year that was 2020. The Derby Theatre, Regent's Open Air Theatre, and the Pitlochry Festival Theatre also received noteworthy commendations.

