The Wind In The Willows Theatre Royal Plymouth Run And Trailers Jul 22, 2016 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous Adapted for the stage by Julian Fellowes, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS will open at the Theatre Royal Plymouth from 8th October 2016, followed by The Lowry in Salford and Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, prior to opening in London’s West End.

A new video trailer has been released including never-before-heard score for the highly-anticipated major new musical theatre adaptation of THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS. In a separate video interview, George Stiles (Music) gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes insight into the making of the trailer. You can watch the behind the scenes video here: https://youtu.be/kV_OxNg6DKs

As previously announced, comedian, actor and presenter Rufus Hound will star as the lovable menace Mr Toad alongside Irish actor and singer Fra Fee as Mole, Downton Abbey’s Thomas Howes as Ratty, EastEnders bad-boy and Shrek star Neil McDermott as Chief Weasel and Sophia Nomvete as Mrs Otter with Rakesh Boury, Courtney Bowman, Jenna Boyd, Abigail Brodie, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall, Nicole Deon, James Gant, Evan James, Graham Lappin, Michael Larcombe, Bethany Linsdell, Dylan Mason, Emma Odell, Ryan Pidgen, Patrick Sullivan, Karli Vale, Adam Vaughan, Georgie Westall and Holly Willock. Further casting is still to be announced.

Based on Kenneth Grahame’s treasured novel which has captivated generations of readers for over a century, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS has been adapted for the stage with a book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and Olivier Award-winning composer and lyricist duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Fellowes, Stiles and Drewe previously collaborated together on the hugely successful international hit musical Mary Poppins which ran for three years in the West End and six years on Broadway and on a new version of Half a Sixpence currently playing at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

Produced by Jamie Hendry and MJE Productions in association with Theatre Royal Plymouth, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh with design by Peter McKintosh, choreography by Aletta Collins, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Gareth Owen and musical supervision by Simon Lee.

Kenneth Grahame’s wild tale about the thrill-seeking Mr Toad comes to life in a brand new stage musical. Ratty, Badger and Mole join the exuberant Toad and embark on a series of adventures and misadventures caused by his insatiable need for speed! Imprisoned for theft and with his existence under threat from the inhabitants of the Wild Wood, Toad must attempt a daring escape to defend Toad Hall. Featuring spectacular stagecraft and a company of over fifty, this sparkling new musical with a glorious original score brings this treasured British classic to life in what is set to be 2016’s wildest theatrical adventure.