Theatre Artists Fund has raised over £1.6m for freelancers Jul 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Sam Mendes spearheaded the scheme to fundraise for struggling freelancers who have been otherwise unsupported through the pandemic. The Theatre Artists Fund has collaborated with the likes of Netflix and has raised a whopping £1.6million.

Sam Mendes spearheads fundraising for freelancers | Photograph by Andy Parsons

Over £1.6m raised for freelancers

Sam Mendes along with SOLT and UK Theatre have raised over £1,600,000 for freelancers that have fallen through the net and not received any financial aid during the hardships of the pandemic. The scheme will give selected freelancers £1000 grants to help support them through these difficult and unprecedented times. The total sum which is set to be distributed from next week was raised via donations and support from the arts community.

Contributors to the Theatre Artist Fund

Support has come from all across the arts community, from the likes of Netflix who headline to The Mackintosh Foundation and to individuals such as Tom Hiddleston. Also on the list of contributors is The Estate of Sir Peter and Lady Saunders, Eileen Davidson Productions, Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, Linbury Trust, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter, Imelda Staunton, Eddie Redmayne, Sonia Friedman, Caro Newling, Colin Firth, Hugh Bonneville and so many more. The fund has also received near £85,000 in donations from members of the public and members of the industry.

Is the fundraising enough to help freelancers?

Sam Mendes has said: