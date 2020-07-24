Theatre Artists Fund has raised over £1.6m for freelancers

Posted on | By Jade Ali

Sam Mendes spearheaded the scheme to fundraise for struggling freelancers who have been otherwise unsupported through the pandemic. The Theatre Artists Fund has collaborated with the likes of Netflix and has raised a whopping £1.6million.

Theatre Artists Fund has raised over £1.6m for freelancers
Sam Mendes spearheads fundraising for freelancers | Photograph by Andy Parsons

Over £1.6m raised for freelancers

Sam Mendes along with SOLT and UK Theatre have raised over £1,600,000 for freelancers that have fallen through the net and not received any financial aid during the hardships of the pandemic. The scheme will give selected freelancers £1000 grants to help support them through these difficult and unprecedented times. The total sum which is set to be distributed from next week was raised via donations and support from the arts community.

Contributors to the Theatre Artist Fund

Support has come from all across the arts community, from the likes of Netflix who headline to The Mackintosh Foundation and to individuals such as Tom Hiddleston. Also on the list of contributors is The Estate of Sir Peter and Lady Saunders, Eileen Davidson Productions, Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, Linbury Trust, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter, Imelda Staunton, Eddie Redmayne, Sonia Friedman, Caro Newling, Colin Firth, Hugh Bonneville and so many more. The fund has also received near £85,000 in donations from members of the public and members of the industry.

Is the fundraising enough to help freelancers?

Sam Mendes has said:

“The theatre industry is 70% freelance. So, we know that literally thousands more actors, writers, directors, stage managers, costume designers and many more urgently need our help. We have raised £1.6 million in this first round of fundraising, so we are able to help 1,600 people. Now we want to help many more.”

Jade Ali
By Jade Ali

A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

Related news

PHOTO FLASH: Beverley Knight performs for Andrew Lloyd Webber's socially distanced pilot show at the London Palladium

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

New photos have been released of yesterday's London Palladium pilot show photographed by Andy Paradise of Pa... Read more

Socially distanced London musical Sleepless announces daily backstage COVID testing

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

After it was announced that Sleepless A Musical Romance would be among the first shows in the UK to reopen ... Read more

Good

C.P.Taylor’s Good starring David Tennant postponed until Spring 2021

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

The West End revival of C.P.Taylor’s Good starring David Tennant, and directed by Dominic Cooke, was origi... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies