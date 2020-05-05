Theatre closures to extend until 28 June 2020! May 5, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali SOLT (Society of London Theatre) have made the decision, in line with the latest advice from the Government to extend the cancellations of performance up until 28 June 2020. Of course, the theatre industry is excited to welcome audiences back once it is safe for performances to resume. If you have tickets for a now-cancelled performance, you do not need to anything. You will be contacted by your point of purchase and refunded or offered an exchange.

What’s next for theatre?

Theatres will remain closed until 28 June, but this does not mean that theatres will reopen on 29 June. If the government continues to advise against then further cancellations will be made. However, theatres are unlikely to all open at the same time. Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times. All theatres will remain closed until 28 June, but some theatres have taken it into their own hands to cancel performances beyond this date.

Theatres will reopen and the show will go on!

Thank you all for the ongoing support of the theatre industry! We understand the unknown status is confusing, but the industry is ensuring that safety comes first and will always follow the government and scientific advice. Once again, we ask for your patience as we process your refunds and exchanges, but we ask you don’t contact us or your provider at this time. If the theatres need to cancel performances after the 28 June 2020 then further statements will be released.