Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Theatre closures to extend until 28 June 2020!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    SOLT (Society of London Theatre) have made the decision, in line with the latest advice from the Government to extend the cancellations of performance up until 28 June 2020. Of course, the theatre industry is excited to welcome audiences back once it is safe for performances to resume. If you have tickets for a now-cancelled performance, you do not need to anything. You will be contacted by your point of purchase and refunded or offered an exchange.

    Theatre closures to extend until 28 June 2020!
    SOLT releases official statement cancelling performances until the end of June

    The latest statement from SOLT

    What the latest statement from SOLT tell us is that they have followed the latest advice from the government and have extended cancellations up until 28 June 2020. If you are ticketholder for a performance that is affected, then you do not need to do anything. You will be contacted for exchanges or a refund. On behalf of ourselves and SOLT, we thank you for your patience with theatres and tickets agents at this challenging time. The West End has 300,000 visitors per a normal week so the process to refund and exchange when staff are working remotely is a huge undertaking.

    What’s next for theatre?

    Theatres will remain closed until 28 June, but this does not mean that theatres will reopen on 29 June. If the government continues to advise against then further cancellations will be made. However, theatres are unlikely to all open at the same time. Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times. All theatres will remain closed until 28 June, but some theatres have taken it into their own hands to cancel performances beyond this date.

    Theatres will reopen and the show will go on!

    Thank you all for the ongoing support of the theatre industry! We understand the unknown status is confusing, but the industry is ensuring that safety comes first and will always follow the government and scientific advice. Once again, we ask for your patience as we process your refunds and exchanges, but we ask you don’t contact us or your provider at this time. If the theatres need to cancel performances after the 28 June 2020 then further statements will be released.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    London Theatre Direct Coronavirus FAQ: Your West End COVID-19 questions answered

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    SOLT has announced today that West End theatres will now be closed until 28 June 2020. When will theatres reopen? Wil... Read more

    Trafalgar Studios to be reconverted back into one auditorium

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    It's no longer a tale of two studios. Building permission has now been granted for Trafalgar Studios to transform... Read more

    Rags 2020 London cast recording to be released this month

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    A new cast album for Rags The Musical will be released this month featuring the 2020 Park Theatre cast. The revi... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies