TICKET ALERT: School Of Rock At The New London Theatre Tickets On Sale, £10 OFF Previews - Book Now!

'I Laughed. I Cried. I Rocked!' - Jack Black

Following its triumphant Broadway opening Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced that the West End production of School of Rock The Musical London will open 14th November (previews from 24th October) at the New London Theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “I am thrilled to announce that we are confirming a West End production of School of Rock The Musical. We have had such a great time in the US staging the world premiere and now that we have opened on Broadway, I am delighted to be focussing on the next chapter in the show’s journey.”

Based on the iconic, hit movie, this irresistible new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a supply teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he turns a class of straight –A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out?

