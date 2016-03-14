TICKET OFFER: The Maids at Trafalgar Studios. Book now! Mar 14, 2016 | By Posted on| By Tom Stratford Jamie Lloyd directs a powerhouse trio of actors Uzo Aduba, Zawe Ashton & Laura Carmichael in The Maids. Book Now ->

"An intoxicating evening with sultry va-va-va-voom" - The Times

"A fabulously acted revival" - Financial Times

"Ultra-cool, kinky, brilliant" - Time Out

"A highly impressive production of a (lost) landmark play" - Guardian

"Uzo Aduba is a remarkable tour de force" - Guardian

"Zawe Ashton gives an absolutely sensational performance" - The Independent

"Laura Carmichael as Mistress is played with insane panache" - The Times



Director Jamie Lloyd has assembled a powerhouse trio of actors - Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat) and Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey), to tackle this explosive psycho-drama.

The full-throttle UK premiere of a contemporary adaptation of Jean Genet’s masterpiece, The Maids – not seen in the West End for twenty years. In a luxurious bedroom, two maids fantasize about killing their employer, playing out dangerous and sadistic scenarios as they plan her violent death.

*Ticket Offer Details

Premium £69.50 reduced to £45.00

Band A £52.50 reduced to £39.50

Valid Tuesday to Saturday performances

Performances 15 March – 9 April

BOOK BY 18TH MARCH.

Running time: 1hr 45mins

Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm

Running until Saturday 21st May 2016

Recommended age for content 12+. Zawe Ashton will not be performing on Thursday 17 March either show or Friday 18 March. Uzo Aduba will not be performing Friday 25 March or Saturday 26 March both shows. Subject to availability.