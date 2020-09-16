Tickets for Back to the Future at London’s Adelphi Theatre now on sale!

Back to the Future Musical West End tickets on sale now!

Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads… just tickets for Back to the Future! It won’t be long before we can hop in the DeLorean with Marty and Doc Brown for an unforgettable adventure. Previews begin May 2021 and you can book your tickets now and make sure you secure your future!

Who is in the London Back to the Future The Musical cast?

Olly Dobson and Roger Bart will reprise their roles as Marty McFly and Dr Emmett Brown (Doc) respectively. Also returning to the cast from the Manchester run is Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Bates, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting will be announced in due course.

What the original Doc Brown, Christopher Lloyd, had to say on BTTF Musical

Christopher Lloyd, who played the original Doc Brown, said, “I'm delighted that Back to the Future The Musical will be up and running in London in mid-May. I've heard nothing but great things about the show's run in Manchester, so I'm excited to finally see it for myself. I've already heard some of the new songs and met many of the cast members, particularly Roger Bart who plays Doc, so I'm confident the stage version will be exactly what our fans have been hoping for. And, Great Scott - I can't wait to hear Doc Brown sing!”

Tickets for Back to the Future at the London's Adelphi Theatre are on sale now! Coming to the West End in Spring 2021, its time to get back to the theatre and Back to the Future!