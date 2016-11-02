Tom Stoppard's Travesties makes the move to the West End Nov 2, 2016 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Following a record breaking run at Menier Chocolate Factory where tickets sold-out in advance of the first preview, Stoppard's Travesties is transferring to the Apollo Theatre for a limited 12 week run. The show received 5-star reviews from numerous publications including the Sunday Times and Telegraph and was described by Sarah Compton as "a scintillating production. . . a thrilling mix of fact and fiction," in her own five-star review

Tom Stoppard's Travesties is a comedic blending of reality and imagination, fact and fiction based in Zurich and following the comings and goings of real-life power houses and actual residents Communist revolutionary Lenin, founder of Dada Tristan Tzara and modernist author James Joyce. The story is brought to us by real-life, though arguably unimportant, English consular official Henry Carr.

Tom Hollander, A Flea in Her Ear (Old Vic) and frequent Ian Charleson Award honoree, returns to his starring role alongside the rest of the cast from the Menier Chocolate Factory production. He is joined by Freddie Fox, who recently filled-in for Romeo in a Kenneth Branagh Company production, reprising his role as Tristan Tzara. The show is directed by Patrick Marber and produced on the West End by Chocolate Factory Productions in association with Sonia Friedman Productions.

Travesties' highly anticipated jump to the West End will have a limited 12 week run at Apollo theatre, London. Book your tickets now!

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Theatre: Apollo Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue, London, W1D 7EZ

Dates: 3 February - 29 April 2017

Press Night: 15 February 2017 at 7pm

Performances: Monday to Saturday 7.30pm,

Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm

Age Recommendation: May not be suitable for young children