Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Trafalgar Studios to be reconverted back into one auditorium

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    It's no longer a tale of two studios. Building permission has now been granted for Trafalgar Studios to transform its space back into its original single auditorium design. It is unknown at press time whether the venue will retain its name or when the conversion is due to commence.

    Trafalgar Studios to be reconverted back into one auditorium
    Trafalgar Studios to get an upgrade.

    Planning permission to reconfigure Trafalgar Studios has been granted

    Planning permission has been granted for West End venue Trafalgar Studios to convert its space back into a single auditorium. Plans for the redesign were originally released online back in February 2020 and revealed that the smaller auditorium, Trafalgar Studios 2, will be removed to reinstate the venue's former balcony space.

    The venue's owners Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire attached a letter to the planning application, which stated that the construction works would "convert the venue back to a single auditorium, restoring its Art Deco style in a manner sympathetic to its original 1930s construction."

    Trafalgar Studios was once known as the Whitehall Theatre. In 2004, it underwent a conversion into a double-auditorium complex and was renamed.

    Squire and Panter provided a ground for the reconfiguration: "At the time of the conversion in 2004, the West End lacked smaller performance space which could accommodate developing talent in our industry to present new work. While the Theatre originally met that need, in the 15+ years since its conversion there have been a number of new venues in the West End and central London (such as The Bridge Theatre, The Boulevard Theatre and – imminently – the new Nimax Theatre on the site of the old Astoria) which address that need in purpose-built venues, without the compromises inherent in converting an existing older building."

    What will the new renovation of Trafalgar Studios entail?

    The new auditorium will feature a seating capacity of 630 and play host to bigger shows with longer runs. New light fixtures reminiscent of the original 1930s decor will be installed while other alterations included renovated toilets, new stores and bar counters, a new carpeting and paint scheme for the auditorium, new seating based on the original layout from the 1920s, and a reimagined entrance hall. Boxes will also be making a comeback.

    Squire and Panter also mentioned: "The original circle front, which was removed, was saved and is stored in the Theatre. The reversible design approach adopted in 2004 means that the re-conversion of the Theatre to its original form can be achieved relatively easily, and without major structural alterations."

    📰 Follow our news pages for all the latest West End news.
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Rags 2020 London cast recording to be released this month

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    A new cast album for Rags The Musical will be released this month featuring the 2020 Park Theatre cast. The revi... Read more

    SIX’s Natalie May Paris kicks off Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 6

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Lockdown may continue but that doesn’t mean theatre is cancelled. Theatres are closed but the very heart of the... Read more

    More West End favourites get involved for Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 5

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Week 4 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] was taken over by Six the Musical queens, and they’ll be dominating th... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies