UK Government says Outdoor Performances can begin this week!
Posted on
| By Jade Ali
After the Culture Secretary released his roadmap to getting theatre back open, we were still left hugely unsure of how and when. Today Oliver Dowden has announced that performances will be able to begin from Saturday 11 July! As per the initial roadmap of getting theatres open, this would put us at step 3.
When will theatres open in the UK?
Stage 3 has officially been given the go-ahead which means that outdoor performances can begin from this week. Dowden, the Culture Secretary, didn’t give us any idea of dates for when indoor performances can resume but again stated that he hopes to have pantomime season go ahead this Christmas 2020. He warns that this will, however, be difficult and depend on the state of the pandemic.
What does this mean for UK theatre?
Stage 3 means that outdoor performances can now happen, but all productions will still have to adhere to social distancing rules. This will need to be applied to both casts and audiences. More guidelines are to follow.
A Response from Jon Morgan, Director of Theatres Trust
A statement from Jon Morgan:
“Alongside the very welcome and much-needed package of government support for the culture sector announced earlier this week, the publication of the performing arts guidance today will give a further degree of clarity to theatres. The publication of details for Stage 3 will allow theatres to move to outdoor performances from 11 July.
"However, it is disappointing that the guidelines have been published without a ‘not before' date for Stage 4 and the all-important Stage 5 – the point when theatres will be able to open fully and welcome back audiences without social distancing. For the majority, it means continued delay and uncertainty as to when they will be able to reopen fully and for some, this delay may mean they never reopen.
"We appreciate the difficulty in setting a date for Stage 5 as it will always be conditional on circumstances such as the R rate remaining low, further safety tests being conducted and the safety of staff, creatives and audiences must be a priority. But without even an indicative date it is difficult for theatres to plan ahead - and for many theatres this uncertainty will be devastating."