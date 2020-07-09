UK Government says Outdoor Performances can begin this week! Jul 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali After the Culture Secretary released his roadmap to getting theatre back open, we were still left hugely unsure of how and when. Today Oliver Dowden has announced that performances will be able to begin from Saturday 11 July! As per the initial roadmap of getting theatres open, this would put us at step 3.

When will theatres open in the UK?

Stage 3 has officially been given the go-ahead which means that outdoor performances can begin from this week. Dowden, the Culture Secretary, didn’t give us any idea of dates for when indoor performances can resume but again stated that he hopes to have pantomime season go ahead this Christmas 2020. He warns that this will, however, be difficult and depend on the state of the pandemic.

What does this mean for UK theatre?

Stage 3 means that outdoor performances can now happen, but all productions will still have to adhere to social distancing rules. This will need to be applied to both casts and audiences. More guidelines are to follow.

A Response from Jon Morgan, Director of Theatres Trust

