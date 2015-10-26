VIDEO: War Horse To Close March 2016, Don't Miss It! Oct 26, 2015 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous

After eight extraordinary years, the National Theatre's production of War Horse is to close in 2016 at the New London Theatre.

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man’s land. Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.

Based on the beloved novel by Michael Morpurgo, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama, filled with stirring music and songs, is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-sized horses by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

War Horse is an unforgettable theatrical event which takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France.

Hailed by Time Magazine as 'a landmark theatre event', War Horse is a spectacular, powerfully moving and imaginative drama, filled with stirring music and songs.