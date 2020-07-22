West End Moulin Rouge! musical postpones opening to Fall 2021 Jul 22, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels According to Daily Mail Celebrity entertainment columnist Baz Bamigboye, the West End transfer production of Moulin Rouge! has now been delayed to Fall 2021 with previews likely set to begin in November 2021. The former trustee to the Kiln Theatre also tweeted that so far no one has officially been cast in the musical and the creative team will resume indoor auditions as soon as it becomes fully safe to do so. The news was later confirmed by the production team today.

Moulin Rouge! West End opening delayed.

Moulin Rouge! London premiere bumped up to Fall show season 2021

The highly anticipated West End premiere of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! musical was originally slated to hit the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021 but has now been shifted to later in the year.

The producers of the London show stated today: "Dear Bohemians… We’re moving our London performance dates to Autumn 2021 to ensure the show is perfectly SPECTACULAR when it arrives! We cannot wait to see the West End shine bright like a diamond once more. To Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love!"

Moulin Rouge! West End creative team

The production is directed by Tony Award® nominee Alex Timbers (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher) and features a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan (Red), choreography by Emmy Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements from Justin Levine.

The original source material that started it all

The Moulin Rouge! stage musical is based on the hit 2001 jukebox musical film of the same nameby 20th Century Fox that starred Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut, Batman Forever) and Ewan McGregor (Star Wars Episodes I-III). Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the Moulin Rouge! film was a huge box office success and grossed $179.2 million on a $52 million budget.

The movie is widely praised for its catchy soundtrack, which included the hit remake of Patti LaBelle's iconic disco song "Lady Marmalade" famously sung by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Pink, Mýa, and Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott.

About Moulin Rouge! on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially opened on Broadway on 25 July 2019 to rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike. The Broadway cast starred Aaron Tveit (Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can) as Christian, six-time Tony Award®-nominee Danny Burstein (Cabaret, Fiddler On the Roof) as Harold Zidler, Tony Award® winner Karen Olivo (In the Heights, West Side Story) as Satine, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago, Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini, Tony® and Olivier Award-nominee Sahr Ngaujah (Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, and Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.