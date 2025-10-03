Spotlight on: Amber Davies

Amber Davies is one of the UK’s most exciting stage and screen talents, currently dazzling audiences in the 23rd series of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Saturdays at 6.20pm and Sundays at 7.15pm). But while many viewers know her as a glitterball hopeful, Amber has also built an incredible career in musical theatre, taking on leading roles in some of the West End and UK’s biggest shows.

Who is Amber Davies?

Amber Davies first shot to fame in 2017, but she has since carved out a reputation as a powerhouse performer on stage. Known for her strong vocals, natural charisma, and relatable charm, Amber has become a favourite with audiences across the country. Now, thanks to Strictly Come Dancing 2025, she’s showcasing a whole new side of her talents.

Where have you seen her before?

Amber made her West End debut back in 2019, stepping into the role of Judy in 9 to 5 the Musical. From there, her career has only gathered momentum. She went on to lead the UK tour of Bring It On the Musical as Campbell, before lighting up the West End as Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future: The Musical (2022–2023)—a role that not only cemented her place as a rising star but also introduced her to her boyfriend, actor Ben Joyce, who was starring opposite her as her son Marty McFly. The only kind of incest we can get behind.

Her versatility was further proven when she took on the iconic part of Vivian Ward in the UK tour of Pretty Woman the Musical (2023–2024), winning praise for her charismatic take on the beloved character. Most recently, she has been at the centre of the UK premiere of The Great Gatsby Musical at the London Coliseum (April–September 2025), where her standout solo “New Money” didn’t just stop the show - it became the most streamed theatre song of the summer.