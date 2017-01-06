Whoopi Goldberg brings stand up comedy to London Palladium
| By Sarah Gengenbach
This time she is leaving the habit behind and bringing the laughs. For one night only Whoopi Goldberg-Stand Up Live! will bring this iconic star of the screen to the West End's London Palladium
Whoopi Goldberg has made history as a female African American actress and comedian. She has starred in, and won awards for, many films of many different genres. Recently she has been moderating The View, a multi-award winning chat show.
This one-off stand up performance on 11 February at 10pm marks her first time performing stand up comedy in the West End. Tickets are on sale now, and sure to sell quickly so book early to avoid disappointment.