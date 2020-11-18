Menu
News Why do you love theatre? #LoveTheatreDay

Why do you love theatre? #LoveTheatreDay

Posted on | By Jade Ali

Love Theatre Day this year falls at a time when theatres have been closed for the most part of the year. In the midst of a second lockdown, theatres are without audiences and the curtain remains down. Nonetheless, this beloved industry and community fight on, recording, rehearsing and streaming. Theatre is always there, in spirit and that represents hope – which is a big part of why I love theatre.

Why do you love theatre? #LoveTheatreDay
© asiastock / Shutterstock.com

Theatre is more than just show business!

Theatre is so much more than going to see a show. Theatre is so much more than the gruelling challenges it takes to create it. Theatre is so much more than the big stars and the glitz. Theatre is community. Theatre is stories; the ones on stage and the ones of the vast amount of people it takes to put on a show.

I love theatre because…

Theatre to me is the best way to escape from reality. You enter a theatre, the curtains go up, and you are whisked away for two hours. You are immersed in a story, created so intrinsically in a multitude of layers, and all that exists, is what’s on the stage before you. There’s something so special, even more so in this day and age, about being able to switch off from the outside world, all your worries and stresses melting away, and getting utterly captured by the magic of theatre.

Theatre doesn’t begin and end with the show. As an audience, you are connected to other people, going through the same waves of emotions, and for two hours you are one body. That is magic.

What I miss about theatre?

Not being able to go to theatres for the majority of this year has made me appreciate it so much more. I miss live entertainment and everything it comes with. The unity, the excitement, the escapism, all of it! I miss the friends I’ve made because of theatre. I miss the beautiful theatres. Those stunning buildings were not made to be empty. They were made to be full – full of people and full of immense emotions and energy.

However, it is comforting to know that theatre will be back. They will open once again and the auditorium will fill, the curtains will rise, and the rest of the world will melt away.

If you love theatre too, then be sure to spread that love far and wide. Show your love by supporting theatre and book your tickets for its return. Theatre isn't theatre without its audience. 

Jade Ali
By Jade Ali

A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

Related news

Monday Night at the Apollo concert series to run from January 2021

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

A special concert series featuring chats and performances from leading stars both onstage and off is set to run at Lo... Read more

Waiting in the wings #LoveTheatreDay

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

When I started doing amateur dramatics at school and in community theatres I never took the time to think about how t... Read more

The curtains will rise... #LoveTheatreDay

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Although news of the efficacy rates for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (90% and 94.5% respectively) won... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies