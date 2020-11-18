Why do you love theatre? #LoveTheatreDay Nov 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Love Theatre Day this year falls at a time when theatres have been closed for the most part of the year. In the midst of a second lockdown, theatres are without audiences and the curtain remains down. Nonetheless, this beloved industry and community fight on, recording, rehearsing and streaming. Theatre is always there, in spirit and that represents hope – which is a big part of why I love theatre.

© asiastock / Shutterstock.com

Theatre is more than just show business!

Theatre is so much more than going to see a show. Theatre is so much more than the gruelling challenges it takes to create it. Theatre is so much more than the big stars and the glitz. Theatre is community. Theatre is stories; the ones on stage and the ones of the vast amount of people it takes to put on a show.

I love theatre because…

Theatre to me is the best way to escape from reality. You enter a theatre, the curtains go up, and you are whisked away for two hours. You are immersed in a story, created so intrinsically in a multitude of layers, and all that exists, is what’s on the stage before you. There’s something so special, even more so in this day and age, about being able to switch off from the outside world, all your worries and stresses melting away, and getting utterly captured by the magic of theatre.

Theatre doesn’t begin and end with the show. As an audience, you are connected to other people, going through the same waves of emotions, and for two hours you are one body. That is magic.

What I miss about theatre?

Not being able to go to theatres for the majority of this year has made me appreciate it so much more. I miss live entertainment and everything it comes with. The unity, the excitement, the escapism, all of it! I miss the friends I’ve made because of theatre. I miss the beautiful theatres. Those stunning buildings were not made to be empty. They were made to be full – full of people and full of immense emotions and energy.

However, it is comforting to know that theatre will be back. They will open once again and the auditorium will fill, the curtains will rise, and the rest of the world will melt away.

If you love theatre too, then be sure to spread that love far and wide. Show your love by supporting theatre and book your tickets for its return. Theatre isn't theatre without its audience.