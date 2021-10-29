Wicked Halloween competition - Terms & Conditions

Posted on 29 October 2021

Terms and conditions

1. The promoter is London Theatre Direct

2. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

3. Route to entry for the competition is via social media by following our Instagram account and the @wickeduk Instagram account, like the competition post and tagging a friend in the comments section.

4. Closing date for entry will be Friday 29th October 2021 at Midnight. After this date no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

5. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

6. The rules of the competition and the prize for each winner are as follows: 1 x Wicked enamel pin badge, 1 x Wicked tote bag and 1 x Wicked Unlimited mask.

7. The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter’s control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.

8. No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are not transferable.

9. Winners will be chosen by an independent adjudicator or panel of judges appointed by the London Theatre Direct.

10. The winner will be notified by within 24 hours of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or do not claim the prize within 48 hours of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

11. The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

12. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

13. The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

14. The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winner, or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

15. The winner’s name will be available 28 days after closing date by emailing [email protected]

16. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

17. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network. You are providing your information to London Theatre Direct and not to any other party.

18. The competition is open to UK residents only.