Do not miss Welcome to Iran in a strictly limited run before it transfers to the National Theatre. This new show by Theatre Royal Stratford East Director and rising star of British Theatre Nadia Fall offers a look behind the veil at modern Iran. This stunning new show is based on Nadia’s travels, experiences and real-life testimonials and is not to be missed.

Ava is a fairly typical twenty-something-year-old Londoner. After the death of her estranged father, she travels to Iran hoping to learn something about his past and her extended family.

While Ava is exploring the rich and layered culture and thriving art scene of this oft-misunderstood country, she finds herself swept into a world of raves, raids and illicit love. This all comes whilst she trying to negotiate family politics, Tehran traffic and the morality police.

Based on real-life testimonials, this new play by Nadia Fall, which she admits would never pass the censors, offers a tender but smart and snappy picture of life in modern-day Iran.

Who is Nadia Fall?

Nadia Fall is the current Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East. Prior to that, she was an Associate Director of the National Theatre. In 2013 she directed Disgraced at the Bush Theatre. The play won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. She was the associate director of the Olivier Award-winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time. In addition to her directing work she also writes and directs her own works.

