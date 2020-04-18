Menu
Plays Welcome to Iran
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Offer Welcome to Iran Tickets at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, London

    Welcome to Iran

    Tickets for Nadia Fall's new show Welcome to Iran are available now!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    18 Apr 2020 – 16 May 2020
    Access
    There will be a BSL Performance Thursday 07 May, 7.30pm, a Captioned Performance Fri 08 May, 7.30pm Audio Described Performance - Sat 09 May, 2.30pm.

    Offer Welcome to Iran Ticket Offer Details

    NO BOOKING FEES

    Valid for all performances.

    Next Available Performances of Welcome to Iran

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    April 2020 May 2020

    Tags:

    PlayFamily FriendlyPremiereCheap Theatre TicketsDramaContemporaryCritic's ChoiceLimited RunOff West End TheatreLTD20 | Celebrating 20 years with the Best Deals in the West End

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies