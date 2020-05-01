Tickets for Level Up, Malachi Kirby’s debut play are now available!

Level Up

When you’ve grown up in a place that isn’t safe, a place where things are stagnant and never seem to get any better, if anything they just get more worn out you want to get out. But how do you manage that? Get the coins, beat the bosses, level up. But what happens when the consequences of playing the game catch up to you? What happens when you realise you’re not really the one controlling the players?

This playful and powerful story follows one boy and his struggle to make the right choices when the odds are stacked against him.

British actor Malachi Kirby has become a well-respected actor through his various roles on television, the big screen and the stage. His portrayal of Kunta Kinte in the 2016 remake of Roots earned him much critical acclaim. His role in the Lyric Theatre production of Mogadishu earned him a nomination for Outstanding Newcomer at the Evening Stand Awards. The actor was featured as one of Screen Internationa’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ in 2013, and as one of BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits in 2016.

His film credits include the multi-award-winning My Brother My Devil and a starring role in Ron Scalpello’s Offender.He has made appearances in various television shows including the Nexflix smash-hit Black Mirror and British classic Doctor Who as well as Jekyll & Hyde, My Murder, and Silent Witness. Malachi has played a lead role in the new action series Curfew. He has recently finished filming a new television series alongside Patrick Dempsey, Devils, which is set to be released next year.

