Margaret Perry’s new play Collapsible tickets now available!

Award-winning Irish writer Margaret Perry’s new play Collapsible has transferred to London’s Bush Theatre. This new work won the Origins Award for Outstanding New Work at the 2019 VAULTS Festival and played at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer ahead of its London transfer. Tickets for Collapsible are expected to be in extremely high demand so book tickets now for the limited 4-week run.

Collapsible Bush Theatre limited run

Essie has lost her job, but she’s fine. Her girlfriend has just left, but, really, she’s fine. She’s not entirely sure she wants to live in her own brain anymore, but she’s fine. She does feel a bit more like a folding chair than a person though like she’s on solid ground one minute and the next, who knows.

This is a story about what happens in a world where keeping it together is so important that no one seems to notice when you’re falling apart. This is a show for anyone who has ever felt a bit wobbly. This hilarious and harried new monologue comes from one of Ireland’s fast-rising up and coming playwrights

New work from Margaret Perry

Margaret Perry is an Irish playwright now living in London. The 27-year old is a fresh new voice in theatre. She has her BA in Drama and Theatre Studies from University College Cork as well as an MA in Dramatic Writing from Central St Martins. She also spent a year studying creative writing on a scholarship at the University of California, Berkeley. For her full-length professional debut, her play Porcelain enjoyed a 4-week run at the prestigious Abbey Theatre in the heart of Dublin. Her other works include Goose Chase at the Granary Theatre, Icarus at the Bunker Theatre and Turf at the Kings Head Theatre. Collapsible was awarded the 2019 VAULTS Festival Origins Award for Outstanding New Work.

Do not miss out on your chance to catch this funny, furious new monologue at its limited Bush Theatre run. Tickets for Collapsible are expected to sell quickly so book Collapsible tickets now to guarantee the best seats at the best prices.