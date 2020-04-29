The Still Room to premiere at the Park Theatre

An all-new funny play that is both dark and sexy is set to have its world premiere at London’s Park Theatre. Roger Douglas Productions brings this new show to London next year for a limited run spanning from 29 April to 23 May. Tickets for The Still Room are now available, and you can book today to secure the best available seats!

What is The Still Room about?

It’s the day of the royal wedding, set in 1981, on the day when Charles and Diana are getting married and everyone has the day of work! Well almost everyone. In Manchester, the waiting staff are preparing for the competition that just might save the small and tired hotel they work for; “Miss North-West”. Having recently left school, Janice is waiting for her O Levels and has begun work as a banqueting waitress. The pressure for Janice is on as she works with the niggling thought that if she doesn’t earn at least four O Levels, her father will kick her out. Despite how desperate she is to leave home and the town altogether; she doesn’t see how that is going to be feasible - that’s when a new waitress arrives. She is unlike the other waiting staff and challenges Janice’s perceptions of the world with her sexual confidence and bold ideas.

Cast and Creatives of The Still Room

Directing the production is Nigel Douglas who has vast experience in directing for film, tv and theatre. His film credits include Hunter which won various awards as well as being shortlisted for various festivals. He has numerous credits working with the BBC and has directed tv programmes such as Eastenders, Casualty, Waterloo Road and The Dumping Ground. His previous theatre credits include The Vertical Hour which starred Peter Davidson at Park Theatre. The Still Room was written by Sally Rogers.

The cast features Kate James. The actress received her BA Hons for Contemporary Theatre and Performance at Manchester Metropolitan University and has also trained at Stella Adler Studio of Acting and New York Film Academy and National Youth Theatre. She has credits in theatre, film, television and music videos.

Further casting and creative team announcements are yet to come.